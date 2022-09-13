Bradford boss Mark Hughes effusive in his praise for in-form striker Andy Cook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bradford boss Mark Hughes effusive in his praise for in-form striker Andy Cook

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:46 pm
Mark Hughes praised star striker Andy Cook (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes praised star striker Andy Cook (Simon Galloway/PA)

Bradford boss Mark Hughes hailed star striker Andy Cook after his double downed Tranmere 2-1.

On-song Cook hit his eighth and ninth goals of the season as he condemned his former club to defeat at Prenton Park.

Former Manchester City manager Hughes said: “Andy Cook will obviously get the headlines again for his goals, but he should get a mention for his general play as well.

“He put a real shift in up there and didn’t get a lot of help from the officials.

“He had the shirt ripped off his back as well, but he was still a threat all evening.

“When the ball gets put in as well as it was it was a great header and a great goal to win it for us.

“You’ve just got to put the ball in good areas for Andy because he’s really difficult to knock off his line.

“Because of the physicality he’s got it’s difficult to do that as a defender. All he sees is the ball and the net.”

Victory extended the Bantams’ unbeaten run to four games.

And on the result, Hughes added: “It was nothing less than we deserved over the course of the game.

“It was really important that we came here and stood up to the challenge.

“We got off to a great start, but I thought we were a little bit careless at times.

“I thought we dealt with whatever they had quite well. Conceding the goal like we did was unfortunate, but we showed a good response and came back really strongly.”

Kane Hemmings scored an emotional goal, his first since the opening day, which he dedicated to a close family friend.

Tranmere had a section of a stand blocked off for 135 shirts, which symbolised the number of people who die from suicide in the 90 minutes it takes to play a game.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon lamented his defenders after Cook won the game, and said: “It’s a sore one for us. They have to understand that they need to defend better.

“To give away a goal like that when we’ve got three centre-backs, a cross comes into the box, is difficult to understand.

“It’s going to be difficult to get results if you don’t deal with that, that’s why we had three centre-backs in the box.

“We’ve spoken to them about the set plays and the rest of it. They’ve got to do their jobs haven’t they.

“It’s a really disappointing goal to give away. You have to do your jobs when they come along and we got punished.

“You can’t look for excuses. It’s about doing the right things to give yourselves the chance to win games. If you don’t do the right things then you’re going to make it difficult for yourselves.”

