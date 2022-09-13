Steven Schumacher delighted as Plymouth’s ‘finishing team’ earn victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher delighted as Plymouth’s ‘finishing team’ earn victory

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:48 pm
Steven Schumacher’s side remain third in League One (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steven Schumacher’s side remain third in League One (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher hailed his “finishing team” as substitute Morgan Whittaker’s 70th-minute strike earned Argyle a 1-0 League One victory over Oxford.

Fellow sub Niall Ennis’ shot on the turn inside the box was blocked but when the ball fell to Whittaker on the edge of the area he rifled into the bottom corner through a crowd of players.

Victory kept Argyle third in the table, two points off the top and behind second-placed Portsmouth, who the greens travel along the south coast to play on Saturday.

Schumacher said: “That’s what Morgan can do. I’m really pleased for him. I have to pick a starting team and a finishing team and he was on the finishing team and he’s won us the game today.

“Brilliant night again. Another good performance, another clean sheet and three points I felt we were probably worthy of if I am honest. I thought we were in control of the game.

“We created some really good opportunities, didn’t hit the target enough but thankfully managed to put one on the goal and it went in.

“We felt at half time we were playing okay and managing to get into good areas where we wanted to try and hurt Oxford.

“I only think we had one shot on target in the first half and that was from a set play, where Finn Azaz has caught it well and the goalkeeper has made a good save.

“But apart from that we got into good areas and we just haven’t hit the target and it’s not good enough and we speak about it all the time in training.

“Against these top teams you need to take your chances. Thankfully we didn’t get punished tonight.

“We are in good form, we have got good momentum and we go to Portsmouth on Saturday and they have had another win again tonight so it’s a top-of-the-table clash and we are proper looking forward to it.”

Defeat brought an abrupt end to Oxford’s three-game winning run in all competitions.

U’s boss Karl Robinson said: “Up until 70 minutes it was an even game. Obviously they scored the goal in the way that they do and we then had the best chance of the season to get back to 1-1. You can’t miss them.

“These are third in the league and we have got a lot of players out. I feel it was really even other than their set plays. In the first half we looked like the team that probably had the impetus after the first five minutes.

“We thank the fans for travelling down, we let you down because we always want to win.

“But the players gave everything they possibly could and it is difficult for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Bolton manager Ian Evatt saw his side win at MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA).
Ian Evatt pleased to see Bolton end wait for away win
Alex Neil saw his side pick up their first under his management (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil celebrates first win as Stoke boss after rout of Hull
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to get off the mark in the Champions League with a late win over Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)
The first step, nothing more – Jurgen Klopp won’t get carried away by late…
Swindon recorded a dramatic home win (Adam Davy/PA)
Match-winning substitute Jacob Wakeling proves Swindon boss Scott Lindsey right
Steve Cotterill’s side rallied for an unlikely win (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill hails ‘brilliant response’ as Shrewsbury hit back to win
Halifax Town manage Pete Wild during the match at the Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022.
Pete Wild enjoys a double celebration as Barrow beat Doncaster
Kevin Betsy hailed Crawley’s victory over Stockport (Steven Paston/PA).
It’s massive for the supporters – Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails first win
Salford scored a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Wood demands cutting edge from Salford despite win over Harrogate
Jacob Maddox made his Walsall debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Michael Flynn excited to see what Jacob Maddox can do for Walsall once fully…
Danny Schofield saw his Huddersfield side beaten at home by Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA).
The pressure is mounting, admits Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
The newest branch of Fireaway opened in Aberdeen today. Supplied by Fireaway.
Fireaway pizza opens in Aberdeen
0
The casualty was rescued after falling on Ben Cruachan.
Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll
0
Tarland Festival will return on Friday, September 23.
Tarland Food and Music Festival to return later this month
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists charity Picture shows; Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists. Highlands. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust Date; Unknown
Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians
0