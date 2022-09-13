Gareth Ainsworth praises players after Wycombe win against Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Ainsworth praises players after Wycombe win against Accrington

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:52 pm
Gareth Ainsworth’s side won (PA)
Gareth Ainsworth’s side won (PA)

Gareth Ainsworth hailed Wycombe’s defensive resolve after they weathered a second-half storm to see off struggling Accrington 1-0.

Jason McCarthy’s first-half goal was enough for the Chairboys to bag three points in front of their home fans for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Wycombe have conceded the second-most goals of the 12 teams in League One’s top half but goalkeeper Max Stryjek kept the visitors at bay in a tense second 45 at Adams Park.

Ainsworth is comfortable with Wycombe’s start to the campaign and believes they will be in the promotion mix again – as long as they can stay sturdy at the back.

“I’m pleased and proud at where we are. It’s a long season but we need these wins to start racking up, especially at home,” he said.

“Changing shape and formation slightly was the key to winning today, and luckily it paid off. Formations don’t win games, it’s down to the players.

“The way that teams have to come at us to try and break us down is a compliment. They really commit bodies forward to try and get at us and that leaves gaps.

“I really thought we could have got more goals. One was enough because the defence was brilliant and when Max Stryjek was called upon he was outstanding.

“We need it really because we’ve had a sticky start to the season but your likes of Sam Vokes being back tonight I think showed a great deal.”

Accrington are in the relegation zone and their League One winless run has stretched to six games.

Manager John Coleman is refusing to panic, however, after a second half in which they peppered the Wycombe goal.

“I think we’ve done enough to win the game. We’ve had enough chances,” he said.

“They’ve played like the away team. We took the game to them, and we’ve gone to sleep and given them a goal.

“And that’s sort of the story of our season at the moment. We miss them at one end and we give them up at the other.

“Football can be cruel sometimes. What you can’t do is just let you head drop. You’ve got to keep fighting.

“We’ve gone into the relegation zone after that match, and that might give us the spark to try and fight our way out of it. I hope it does, because we don’t deserve to be there.

“We were unbeaten nine days ago. We’ve lost three on the bounce. If we’re better than teams, eventually your luck will change and you’ll start winning.”

