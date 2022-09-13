Blackburn team spirit delights Jon Dahl Tomasson as Watford are swept aside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackburn team spirit delights Jon Dahl Tomasson as Watford are swept aside

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:58 pm
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson

Jon Dahl Tomasson hailed the togetherness of Blackburn as they put in a complete team performance to ease past Watford 2-0.

Rovers returned to winning ways by totally bossing the Hornets, maintaining the intensity throughout the game.

Their dominance was turned into three points with first Blackburn goals for Ryan Hedges, who converted a Tyrhys Dolan cross late in the first half, and Dominic Hyam when he volleyed home at the far post to settle the game in the 82nd minute.

The intensity never relented from Rovers, who ended a run of two consecutive home defeats. And Tomasson said his team made Ewood a difficult place to come.

He said: “It was a fantastic result. I think if you look at the first 10 minutes, we had three shots on goal, we were creating chances, we were dominant in the first half, and scored a great goal with one or two touches, against a side who should be one of the favourites to go up. They have plenty of good players who have played Premier League.

“In the second half, it was good to see we were dangerous from set-pieces, scoring a goal. When you play against good players, and Watford have very good players, you have to be very focused and concentrate for 90 minutes.

“All the boys were that. We created chances in the second half and were dangerous with those transition moments. They didn’t have a lot of shots on goal.

“We said that it should be difficult to come to Ewood Park. Today it was difficult and you saw that spirit and togetherness.”

Watford haven’t won away this season and never looked like changing that. Rob Edwards conceded Blackburn deserved their win and criticised a ‘lack of spirit’.

He said: “Didn’t start well, lost too many duels. That was really evident. Blackburn were sharper onto a lot of first and second balls than we were.

“When we did have the ball, we weren’t good enough with it. We weren’t able to break their pressure and counter-pressing and that made for a really difficult evening, especially in the first half.

“There was a lack of spirit and fight in that first half especially and it’s something that we have to rectify really quickly. No-one at any level is good enough to just turn up and win a football match and we certainly are not, so we have to earn the right.

“They are disappointed and there’s one or two people voicing their opinions as well, which is good because you need that. I don’t want silence in there. We need to see a reaction.

“Blackburn were well worthy of the win.”

