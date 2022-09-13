The pressure is mounting, admits Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The pressure is mounting, admits Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 11:10 pm
Danny Schofield saw his Huddersfield side beaten at home by Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA).
Danny Schofield saw his Huddersfield side beaten at home by Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA).

Head coach Danny Schofield admitted he was feeling the pressure after Huddersfield’s latest Sky Bet Championship setback, a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wigan.

The Terriers suffered their sixth defeat in eight league games to remain second bottom of the table, ahead of only Coventry, who have played three games fewer.

Wigan led at the break thanks to Will Keane’s penalty – after Callum Lang was fouled in the box by Luke Mbete – with Jack Whatmough also heading against a post and Lang rounding Lee Nicholls but failing to apply the finish.

Huddersfield then rallied and, after Curtis Tilt had cleared off the line from Danny Ward, Tom Lees equalised with 15 minutes left.

Within seconds of the restart, Jordan Rhodes fired against the bar as Huddersfield enjoyed their best spell.

But, with eight minutes to go, Lang fired low past Nicholls, to ramp up the pressure on Schofield.

“Yeah, I know this job comes with a lot of pressure,” the Town boss said.

“When you’re not winning games, when you’re losing games, the pressure’s mounting, and I take full responsibility for that.”

When asked whether he felt his job was at risk, Schofield added: “I can’t really answer that question, that’s for somebody else to decide.

“You do actually feel a lot of pressure in this job, but you have to try and control that pressure.

“My focus is just on what I can control, seeing where we can improve all the time.

“The players have again given me everything out there on the pitch and the result’s obviously not what we were looking for.

“We placed a lot of importance on this game, probably more than the others, because of the run of results we’ve had.

“It’s a game we prepared really hard for, preparing to beat this team, which we felt we could do. But the result in the end showed that we didn’t.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson watched his side dominate for an hour, failing to put the game to bed, then saw Huddersfield almost take the spoils before a late rally won the day.

“I thought the game summed up the Championship,” he said.

“You have to defend at times, no matter how well you’re playing.

“For the first hour, I thought we were really good value as an away team for our lead.

“I thought we controlled large parts of the game before we had to ride our luck a little bit at times.

“At the same time, we hit the post, Callum goes round the goalkeeper and can’t score, and I thought the game may have changed on that.

“They threw caution to the wind, put a few more attackers on, and you expect them to give you a challenge, which you have to accept.

“The character we showed to stay in the game, the fitness levels, the substitutes that came on to the pitch, the strong habits we have, our work ethic served us well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Bolton manager Ian Evatt saw his side win at MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA).
Ian Evatt pleased to see Bolton end wait for away win
Alex Neil saw his side pick up their first under his management (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil celebrates first win as Stoke boss after rout of Hull
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to get off the mark in the Champions League with a late win over Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)
The first step, nothing more – Jurgen Klopp won’t get carried away by late…
Swindon recorded a dramatic home win (Adam Davy/PA)
Match-winning substitute Jacob Wakeling proves Swindon boss Scott Lindsey right
Steve Cotterill’s side rallied for an unlikely win (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill hails ‘brilliant response’ as Shrewsbury hit back to win
Halifax Town manage Pete Wild during the match at the Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022.
Pete Wild enjoys a double celebration as Barrow beat Doncaster
Kevin Betsy hailed Crawley’s victory over Stockport (Steven Paston/PA).
It’s massive for the supporters – Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails first win
Salford scored a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Wood demands cutting edge from Salford despite win over Harrogate
Jacob Maddox made his Walsall debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Michael Flynn excited to see what Jacob Maddox can do for Walsall once fully…
Michael Duff’s side were pegged back (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Duff says Barnsley need to be more ruthless after Port Vale draw

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
The newest branch of Fireaway opened in Aberdeen today. Supplied by Fireaway.
Fireaway pizza opens in Aberdeen
0
The casualty was rescued after falling on Ben Cruachan.
Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll
0
Tarland Festival will return on Friday, September 23.
Tarland Food and Music Festival to return later this month
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists charity Picture shows; Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists. Highlands. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust Date; Unknown
Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians
0