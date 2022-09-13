Neil Wood demands cutting edge from Salford despite win over Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Wood demands cutting edge from Salford despite win over Harrogate

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 11:18 pm
Salford scored a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Salford boss Neil Wood insisted his side need to become more ruthless in front of goal after watching them snatch a late winner at Harrogate.

The Ammies managed 18 shots during an end-to-end League Two contest, but it took them until the 93rd minute to make the all-important breakthrough.

Matty Lund’s header from Elliot Watt’s right-wing free-kick eventually proved sufficient to seal a fifth win in eight league matches this term, though Wood felt his side could have made life easier for themselves.

“I thought that we were really dangerous in the final third, getting in the right positions, the structure was very good, but we just lacked that final bit of quality,” he said.

“It’s frustrating and that’s what we work on every day, to make that better. I don’t know how many attempts we’ve had but every game we are having at least 15 attempts at goal and our productivity rate needs to be much better. We need to be converting that into goals.

“I think we had 68 or 70 per cent possession. We weren’t at our best with the ball, so what it tells me is that there’s a lot of room for improvement. We want to raise the standards each game.”

Yet, although he conceded City’s display was far from a perfect one, Wood insisted his team were still good value for their win.

“I think we deserved it,” he added.

“I thought that first half we were sloppy with our passing and gave them chances but once we played through them, it really opened up.

“It was a case of keeping going and being relentless, putting the pressure on. We kept putting the ball into the right areas.”

Tuesday night’s defeat was Harrogate’s fifth on the spin in all competitions and leaves them winless in their last 10 meetings with Salford.

But manager Simon Weaver said he was still able to take encouragement from what he deemed an improved all-round performance.

“It’s tough to take, however I’d rather lose in this manner than 4-0 like we did to Newport in our last home game,” he said.

“We are disappointed because this game is about results and we had the chances to win the match.

“I feel that the performance was an upgrade. We made a huge stride forwards tonight. Salford knew that they were in a battle and that it could have gone either way.”

On the last-gasp goal which denied his team a share of the spoils, Weaver added: “It’s a great free-kick put into a dangerous area where it is all about who lands there first and, unfortunately for us, it was their player so we have to do better.”

