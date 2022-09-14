Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 8:02 am
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)

It was Saint Piran’s job to be disruptors on the road during last week’s Tour of Britain, but for the Cornish team mixing things up is more than just a race tactic.

Their clean black jerseys, deliberately devoid of sponsors, were easily spotted when coupled with the green and purple helmets they wear for their biggest race of the season – as Alex Richardson took third on stage three into Sunderland and Jack Rootkin-Gray was ninth in Helmsley a day later.

This UCI Continental team, also boasting a women’s team and development squad, is the passion project of former racer Ricci Pascoe.

There are no sponsors because the team named after Cornwall’s patron saint is the brand itself, tied in with Pascoe’s businesses including his bike shop in Redruth.

The 58-year-old team owner and principal is a whirl of ideas with the energy and drive to pursue them and his latest project, announced on the eve of the Tour, is for the team to become net zero within five years.

Bigger, better-resourced WorldTour teams such as QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Movistar have similar programs but, as usual with Saint Piran, for them it is different. For Pascoe, who became a father two years ago with the birth of his son Lowen, it is personal.

“I’m a poacher turned gamekeeper,” Pascoe told the PA news agency. “Legacy doesn’t hit you very hard until you’ve got another generation. It dawned on me when I walked out of the hospital. You look at what we’re doing to the planet and I want something to be there for him.”

The project has been put together by Adam Harridence, who joined the team as a business advisor last year. Attracted by their community focus, Harridence first began to speak to Pascoe about collaborating on communications, and quickly found a shared passion around sustainability.

The University of Exeter has agreed to calculate the team’s carbon footprint across the season. That process would ordinarily cost up to £15,000, or in the terms of a UCI Continental team, the salaries of two riders.

AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2022 – Stage Four – Redcar to Helmsley
Saint Piran’s Harry Birchall passes Whitby Abbey on stage four of the Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)

“It has allowed us to do it properly,” Harridence said. “We can understand the impact so we’re not working in the dark. We know we’ve got an impact. But there are also a handful of things we can do immediately so we don’t need to sit and wait for a carbon assessment that can take a few months.”

Part of the solution may be off-setting, but that process has significant limitations. Saint Piran are interested in what they can do now.

“There’s a huge amount of wastage in cycling,” Harridence said. “It’s about understanding that and what we can do differently.”

To that end they are working with wheel makers Pacenti on carbon recycling – how they can re-use broken frames and wheels – while broken chains, of which there can be up to 100 in a season, are passed to local jewellery makers in Cornwall. Finding effective ways to recycle tyres and inner tubes is next.

AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2022 – Stage Two – Hawick to Duns
Saint Piran’s Adam Lewis won the combativity award on stage two (Steve Welsh/PA)

They are also finding where the limitations are. Having promised to share both the project’s progress and setbacks on their website, the team’s first blog is about the frustrations encountered when trying to switch to either electric or hybrid cars for the Tour of Britain – both of which proved beyond them.

However, Pascoe is determined to keep pushing.

“I’ve given myself five years to push this,” he said. “I’m 58, I’ve got a lot of energy. I want to build a framework and organisation and then we’ve got younger people picking this up.

“We can put in place a sustainable platform through incremental changes and then bigger things. There’s five years of my energy and then it’s about the longer term for Saint Piran as a team.”

