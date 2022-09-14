Pitch invader who collided with Jonny Bairstow guilty of aggravated trespass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pitch invader who collided with Jonny Bairstow guilty of aggravated trespass

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 3:26 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 3:44 pm
Jarvo ran across the pitch and collided with England batter Jonny Bairstow (Adam Davy/PA)
A self-styled YouTube prankster who collided with England batter Jonny Bairstow after invading the pitch at The Oval last year has been found guilty of aggravated trespass.

Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis, 34, crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end after sprinting onto the field to bowl at Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test against India.

Jarvis, who has a YouTube account with more than 170,000 subscribers, was arrested over the stunt on September 3, 2021, and later charged with aggravated trespass.

At Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, District Judge Daniel Benjamin said: “The issue in the case is straight forward, namely whether he intended to disrupt the Test match.”

Daniel Jarvis court case
YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis arriving at Croydon Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

He concluded this was Jarvis’ intention, adding: “I find Mr Jarvis guilty of aggravated trespass.”

Jarvis, who self-represented after his request to adjourn the case was dismissed, was unshaven, and he was wearing an EA7 Emporio Armani hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, clutching a Gucci bag.

The court was shown broadcast footage of him running onto the pitch, plus a video he recorded showing him hiding in a toilet before sprinting on to the field after receiving a phone call telling him to go.

The court also viewed videos of him invading the pitch at two previous cricket matches between England and India, at Lord’s on August 12 and at Headingly on August 25.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Nicola Grindey said: “You know when going on to an international cricket field they can’t continue to play while you’re on there.

England v India – cinch Fourth Test – Day Two – Kia Oval
Jarvis on the pitch with England’s Jonny Bairstow (Adam Davy/PA)

“You had the cricket ball because your intention was to run on and effectively bowl the ball towards the wicket.

“When you ran out you could see one of the England players in full batting gear – you ran into him.

“You knew you weren’t allowed on the pitch because you have been on cricket pitches before and been asked to leave.”

Jarvis said he had not been arrested for the first two pitch invasions, claiming he did not believe he was “breaking any law” and “no-one has been prosecuted for these things before”.

He took to the stand, saying: “I didn’t intend to disrupt the match. I didn’t know when I was coming out. Why wasn’t I arrested before? Why is everyone attacking me for it?”

He said he gets “positive feedback” on his videos, which he makes for “people’s pleasure”, adding: “I get loads of people saying they have got mental health and my videos make them happy.”

Daniel Jarvis
Jarvis was found guilty of aggravated trespass (PA)

He answered “no comment” to every question when interviewed by police, the court heard.

Jarvis claimed he did not believe he was trespassing because he had a ticket, claiming people “run out naked” during games but do not get arrested.

He told the judge he “accidentally” made contact with Bairstow, admitting “I can’t remember the man’s name”.

Jarvis, from Gravesend, Kent, who previously pleaded not guilty to the single charge of aggravated trespass, was granted unconditional bail.

The judge adjourned sentencing at the same court until October 19, to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.


