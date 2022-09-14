Ollie Pope feels liberated after England’s summer of fun under Brendon McCullum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Pope feels liberated after England’s summer of fun under Brendon McCullum

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 6:02 pm
Ollie Pope has settled well as England’s number three (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ollie Pope has revealed how England’s summer of fun under Brendon McCullum helped him start a new chapter in his Test career.

When the New Zealander took over as head coach in May, Pope was fretting over his place in the squad having failed to fulfil his promise over the course of 23 hit-and-miss appearances.

But rather than cut the 24-year-old loose, McCullum and captain Ben Stokes made a point of inking him into their team and giving him added responsibility with a promotion to number three.

Pope responded by cracking a career-best 145 against New Zealand in his second outing up the order and also managed a pair of fluent half-centuries against South Africa. In seven games since the switch, he averages 38 – well up from a previous mark of 28.66 – and looks a more buoyant figure at the crease.

Reflecting on the shift in tone, he credits McCullum for liberating him.

“I think it’s by far the most fun I’ve had in an England shirt, this summer,” he said.

“I had some good chats with Baz, actually, and he’s been very much saying, ‘stop fearing getting out in Test cricket’. I think it’s because Test cricket is so important to me… I’d do anything to have a great career and play 100 Tests or whatever.

“I was almost putting myself under too much pressure and that fear of getting out was probably getting a bit too much. From a guy like him – he’s got an amazing record, had an amazing career – he’s obviously lived that and lived by that and he realises that along the way, you’re going to get a few low scores as well.

“And it’s probably about bouncing back from that, looking at why you’ve got the low score and not overthinking the whole situation.”

Pope’s newly optimistic outlook was in evidence on the final morning of the final Test against South Africa when, with six needed to win, he attempted to reverse-ramp Marco Jansen over third man.

It was an extravagant stroke, but one which ended up with a concussion test after the ball ricocheted off his glove and into his helmet.

“My wrist wasn’t too happy with me making that decision, but I just thought it was a cool way to finish things,” he said.

Brendon McCullum (left) and Marcus Trescothick (right) have been key figures for Pope.
“I guess it sort of sums up a little bit what we’re about at the minute. It’s just about having fun, entertaining the crowd and hopefully a few wins along the way.”

As well as good vibes, Pope also sought some technical advice, hitting the nets with batting coach Marcus Trescothick.

“I realised I needed to change my game slightly and tighten up a few little things which would allow me to become a top-order batter, even though that wasn’t necessarily on the radar at the time,” he said.

“I did a lot of work with Tres in the West Indies (in March) and before the West Indies as well. I spend a lot of time with him.”

