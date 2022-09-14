Teemu Pukki bags a brace as Norwich beat Bristol City to keep winning run going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teemu Pukki bags a brace as Norwich beat Bristol City to keep winning run going

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 10:04 pm
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich made it six Championship wins on the spin as they saw off Bristol City 3-2 in an entertaining clash at Carrow Road.

A brace from Teemu Pukki and a sixth of the season from strike partner Josh Sargent set up a hard-fought win for the hosts, who closed the gap on leaders Sheffield United to a single point.

Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo scored for the visitors, who battled well after falling 2-0 behind early on.

A clash of the Championship’s two in-form sides got off to a bright start, with Conway firing just wide for the visitors inside the first minute after a Sam Byram pass had gone astray.

But it was the Canaries who got their noses in front after 11 minutes when Pukki capitalised on some poor defending to score his second goal of the season.

A lofted free-kick from Kenny McLean should have been dealt with by Kal Naismith, but the Robins defender missed his header and Pukki nipped in to lift the ball over the advancing Dan Bentley before nodding into an unguarded net.

There was another example of just what an excellent finisher Pukki 12 minutes later when Norwich’s top scorer for the last four seasons added another beautifully taken effort.

The luckless Naismith was again at fault as his midfield pass was intercepted in the centre circle and Aaron Ramsey put Pukki away, with the Finland international running through and squeezing the ball past Bentley at the goalkeeper’s near post.

It was tough on Nigel Pearson’s side, who had been playing well in between the two big mistakes, but they continued to push forward and after Jay Dasilva had been denied by a last-gasp block from Max Aarons they finally got the goal they deserved a minute before the break.

Centre-back Rob Atkinson set the ball rolling with a burst from deep before slipping in Nahki Wells on the left and the striker’s inch-perfect cross was headed home from close range by Conway.

Home keeper Tim Krul plucked a powerful header from Wells out of the air early in the second half as the Robins went looking for a leveller although clear-cut chances were at a premium at both ends in an increasingly tight encounter.

Norwich gave themselves some breathing space when they added a third in the 65th minute after winning a corner on the left. The delivery from recently introduced substitute Gabriel Sara was spot-on and the in-form Sargent was perfectly placed to nod home from the edge of the six yard box.

Bentley produced a point-blank save to deny Pukki a hat-trick following a scramble at another corner, but it was soon game on again as the battling visitors once more reduced the arrears.

The Canaries were guilty of overplaying at the back and when Marcelino Nunez was caught in the possession the ball fell kindly for substitute Semenyo who fired home between Krul’s legs to make it 3-2.

In a frantic finish Danel Sinani was thwarted by Bentley after being put clean through while at the other end Bristol City huffed and puffed but could not find the equaliser they probably deserved.

