Michael Beale tips Chris Willock to go on to bigger and better things

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 11:10 pm
Chris Willock starred for QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Beale believes Chris Willock can play at a higher level after he inspired QPR to a 2-0 Championship win over London rivals Millwall.

Goals from Willock and Stefan Johansen settled the contest at the Den with the ex-Arsenal forward again grabbing the headlines.

And Beale revealed after the game he will keep pushing the 24-year-old to ensure he fulfils his potential.

“He (Willock) is in fantastic form at the minute,” said QPR boss Beale.

“He is an excellent player, you look at his CV we know we’re fortunate to have him at QPR.

“I think he can play at the next level, he just has to make little adjustments.

“It’s a wonderful goal but it would be wrong to not keep my foot on the accelerator with him in terms of demands.

“He has as much talent as nearly everyone I’ve worked with, so I want more for him. Hopefully that is with QPR.”

Beale was also delighted to come away with three points after his team survived an onslaught in the early stages.

“It’s a difficult place to come the Den,” he added.

“Fair play to Millwall for the tributes to the Queen beforehand, because I thought that was very emotional.

“The game started with a good energy after that. We had to get through the first 15 minutes.

“But then when we started to play after that, I thought we were good tonight.”

Meanwhile, Gary Rowett said Millwall need to be more clinical after they suffered a fourth defeat in five games.

The hosts created plenty of chances that kept Seny Dieng busy in the QPR goal, but they drew a blank for the fifth time this season.

Rowett, who led the Lions to ninth last season, believes it was a game of little between the two teams and was left frustrated by poor finishing.

“They have made their two chances count and we have not,” he said.

“It was disappointing because I didn’t think there was much in the game, I thought it was a pretty even game.

“But we knew they were dangerous from around the box, we spoke about that all week.

“We know the first goal in the Championship is so important and I felt it changed the outcome of the game.

“On the second goal, I really don’t know what we’re doing to be honest. We do a lot of work on set-pieces and we should be better with that.

“I think there are four players not even looking at the ball when they play a quick one.

“As a manager you’re sat there quite disheartened to be 2-0 down at that point because they only had those shots in the second half and that really was it.”

