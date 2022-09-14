Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst felt red card changed the game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst felt red card changed the game

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 11:18 pm
Red card cost Rangers says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Red card cost Rangers says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes James Sands’ red card proved pivotal in their 3-0 Champions League defeat by Napoli at Ibrox.

The Gers defender was sent off for conceding a penalty in the second half for a foul on Giovanni Simeone, after being booked minutes earlier.

Returning goalkeeper Allan McGregor brilliantly saved Piotr Zielinski’s first penalty, from which Matteo Politano scored the rebound, and his second attempt after a lengthy VAR check decided the spot-kick had to be retaken for encroachment.

However, another Napoli penalty arrived when Rangers left-back Borna Barisic handled in the box and this time Politano found the bottom corner.

Giacomo Raspadori added a second with five minutes remaining and fellow substitute Tanguy Ndombele grabbed a third in added time to leave Rangers with no points from their first two Group A games.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Until the red card we gave Napoli a really tough game.

“We were organised, good in the game and players were giving everything to get a good result.

“We created chances to open the scoring and it was a nice battle to see, but of course with the sending off we knew it was going to be difficult.

“Allan saved the penalty twice which was fantastic but the first goal we conceded made me change the way we were playing because we need to attack and you know you are going to get more space, so in the end I think the 3-0 defeat did not reflect the difference in quality.”

Defender Connor Goldson also believes the sending off was “100 per cent” the turning point in the game as he looked towards the cinch Premiership game against Dundee United in Saturday.

He told BT Sport: “It’s hard. The spaces started opening up.

“Even at 1-0 we tried to give it a go and we had attacking players on the pitch.

“But there was even more spaces and we gave another two goals away.

“Listen it’s hard, it’s tough to take. We’re in a tricky patch at the moment but we need to give that same effort and same belief on Saturday.

“Hopefully that will give us a win and get us back on track.”

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti said: “After two missed penalties it was important that we kept going.

“They started really strong with their fans as we expected but instead of shrinking we reacted I felt.

“I thought it was a balanced game at a lot of points but we didn’t change, we never stopped pressing them and I want to thank everybody. It was another good game for me to be on the bench.”

