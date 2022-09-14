Paul Ince hopes Sunderland setback will prove to be a good thing for Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Ince hopes Sunderland setback will prove to be a good thing for Reading

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 11:46 pm
Paul Ince’s side suffered a resounding defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Ince’s side suffered a resounding defeat (Tim Goode/PA)

Reading manager Paul Ince is hoping the 3-0 Championship defeat against Sunderland will provide a humbling moment for his players.

Patrick Roberts gave Sunderland a 2-0 half-time lead when he struck twice in as many minutes shortly before the interval, with Jack Clarke adding a third in the second period.

It was the first time Reading had dropped points in five home league games this season but Ince hopes the setback could provide a valuable lesson.

“Maybe, in a perverse sort of way, it’s a good result for us,” Ince said. “Because it gets everyone back on the ground. It gets everyone grounded.

“People were getting carried away after just eight games. You could sense that, I could sense that.

“Our target is to stay in this league but, such was our good start, people started talking about the play-offs and stuff like that. But that’s rubbish.

“Our performance looked a tired one and a nervous one. It’s just disappointing, though these things do happen.

“I said to the lads a couple of days ago that ‘we need to be on it’. We’re not good enough not to be on it.

“But from the first minute, we were nervous. We defended too deep, we didn’t win the second balls, we weren’t competitive or aggressive enough.

“All the things that have got us where we are now were not there tonight. That’s so disappointing.”

Ince confirmed Andy Carroll is again training with the club and he hopes to re-sign the former England striker.

The 33-year-old free agent scored two goals in eight league games for Reading last season before moving on to West Brom.

“We’re looking to try to do something this week,” Ince said.

Sunderland’s new head coach Tony Mowbray was celebrating his second win in three matches since his appointment late last month.

“I think that we controlled the game tonight with the ball rather than with physicality,” he said.

“The team played well and I spoke this week that people had to step up and we had to score goals from different places.

“Patrick grabbed that nettle and did just that for us. And Jack Clarke as well.

“It was a good display. Despite their unblemished home record this season, we looked at them and believed that, if everyone did the basics well, we could win tonight.

“It’s good to score three goals in front of all our (travelling) supporters. It’s amazing to see how many people had come down from Sunderland on a Wednesday night.

“But that doesn’t really surprise me about this club. It’s a massive beast, really, and we just need to keep trying to feed it.”

