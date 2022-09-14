The first hour was scandalous – Steve Bruce on West Brom’s derby display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The first hour was scandalous – Steve Bruce on West Brom’s derby display

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 12:00 am
Steve Bruce’s side suffered a demoralising home defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steve Bruce's side suffered a demoralising home defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)

Steve Bruce fumed about a “scandalous” display from his West Brom side after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Birmingham.

Scott Hogan’s hat-trick gave City a first win at the Hawthorns in over 17 years and led to the hosts being booed off the pitch.

Bruce’s side sit 20th in the Championship, with one win in nine league games this season, and the Albion boss admitted the goals his side conceded against their Midlands rivals were “something you’d see on the schoolboy pitch with 11-year-olds”.

“We didn’t take part in the game until the last 20 minutes,” said Bruce.

“In a big derby we were found short. We didn’t win a challenge and we didn’t deal with Troy Deeney and the physicality of Birmingham. We were nowhere near where we should be.

“Individual errors are something you can’t fix. The concentration of the defenders was awful and the goals were something you’d see on the schoolboy pitch with 11-year-olds.

“When you defend as hideously as that, you’re in for a poor evening. It was awful. What we witnessed in the first hour was scandalous.”

City head coach John Eustace praised “top, top striker” Hogan after the fourth hat-trick of his career and first in nearly six years helped the visitors to victory.

Hogan’s first was a cool, low finish across goalkeeper David Button after Juninho Bacuna’s through ball beat the offside trap.

Jed Wallace quickly levelled but Blues regained the lead in the 54th minute when Hogan sidefooted home after more good work from Bacuna.

Hogan completed his hat-trick when he latched on to a superb through pass from Deeney on the left and cut inside before poking the ball through Button’s legs at the near post.

Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante reduced the arrears with a late penalty after he was brought down by Dion Sanderson, although it looked like it was outside the area.

Eustace said: “Scott Hogan is a top, top striker. The one thing I was excited about coming here was that I’ve worked with Scott at international level and I know what he can bring to the Championship.

“You don’t have moves like he’s had if you’re not a top striker. The lad just needs confidence but you can see he’s a top, all-round player.

“The way he took his hat-trick was three different finishes and it was brilliant.”

