Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury unable to rescue Davis Cup tie against USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury unable to rescue Davis Cup tie against USA

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:18 am
Andy Murray suffered an agonising defeat alongside Joe Salisbury (Steve Welsh/PA)
Andy Murray suffered an agonising defeat alongside Joe Salisbury (Steve Welsh/PA)

Andy Murray was unable to be the hometown hero again as Great Britain fell to an agonising late-night defeat against the USA in their Davis Cup tie in Glasgow.

Defeat for Dan Evans against Tommy Paul and Cameron Norrie’s near-miraculous victory over Taylor Fritz had set the stage for a deciding doubles starting after 10pm at the Emirates Arena.

Captain Leon Smith picked Murray alongside world doubles number one Joe Salisbury for the clash against Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram – with whom Salisbury won the US Open only five days ago.

Murray and Salisbury looked to be in control leading by a set and a break but the American duo fought back strongly and eventually clinched a 5-7 6-4 7-5 victory at 12.58am.

That earned USA a 2-1 victory and means they are in pole position to top the group, while Britain will likely need to beat the Netherlands on Friday and Kazakhstan on Sunday to book their place at the final eight shootout in Malaga in November.

A sizeable crowd did stay until the end but a start time of 4pm always seemed risky and, with the last trains long having departed, many fans had to leave.

For the first half of the tie, a USA win at a civilised time looked the likely outcome, with Evans edged out 6-4 4-6 6-4 by Paul and Norrie making a slow start against Fritz.

Norrie, ranked eighth to Fritz’s 12th, was hanging on by his fingernails in the second set but he forced a tie-break, took his opportunity and served out a 2-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory at the second attempt, punching the air in celebration.

Norrie, whose Glasgow-raised father David was among the crowd, said: “It was a great match. I obviously didn’t start off the best. Taylor played really well. I don’t think I came out too sharp. He took advantage of that.

“I think the more the pressure, the more I was backed into a corner, the better I actually played today.”

Cameron Norrie celebrates his big win over Taylor Fritz
Cameron Norrie celebrates his big win over Taylor Fritz (Steve Welsh/PA)

A sombre start to the tie reflected the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death, with the usual music replaced by a lone piper and a minute of silence before the national anthems, while the British players and support team wore black ribbons.

Music has been very much a part of the great Davis Cup atmospheres for previous matches at the Emirates Arena, including a crucial win over the USA to kick off Britain’s run to the title in 2015, and Evans felt the difference.

He said: “It was sombre at change of ends. Something was missing. That’s what it is at the minute.

A lone piper played a tribute to the Queen before the tie
A lone piper played a tribute to the Queen before the tie (Steve Welsh/PA)

“We’re very lucky to be playing. Thankfully the event was allowed to go on. We’re just doing the best out of what we can. It was still a good atmosphere, I still enjoyed it.”

Wednesday’s ties in the other groups all saw victories for the home teams, with Italy defeating last year’s finalists Croatia, Germany edging past France, and Spain, minus rested US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, beating Serbia.

Novak Djokovic had been due to feature for Serbia but withdrew for personal reasons, while Rafael Nadal is sitting out this stage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester have stated they have not been placed into administration (David Davies/PA)
Worcester stress club is not in administration after DCMS letter claimed it was
Erling Haaland downed Borussia Dortmund to continue his scoring streak (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus
Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey (left) is ready for the challenges of top flight football (Richard Sellers/PA)
Niamh Fahey embracing expectation in bid to lead Liverpool back to top
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall feels England captain Leah Williamson (left) will not lose focus this season (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal’s Euro stars ready to prove themselves all over again – Jonas Eidevall
Christoph Freund has held talks over the sporting director role at Stamford Bridge (Steven Paston/PA)
Christoph Freund refuses to rule out becoming Chelsea sporting director
Ibrox paid tribute to the Queen before Rangers’ defeat by Napoli (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UEFA awaiting official report before considering action against Rangers
Asad Rauf has died after suffering a cardiac arrest (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ex-international umpire Asad Rauf dies aged 66
Republic of Ireland’s Niamh Fahey is one match away from the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)
Naimh Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ chance to qualify for World Cup
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been linked as a replacement for Manchester United’s David de Gea (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as 'fireball' shoots through the sky
0
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…

Editor's Picks