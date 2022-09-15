On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart retires from first-class cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart retires from first-class cricket

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 6:02 am
Alec Stewart retired from first class cricket in 2003 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Alec Stewart retired from first class cricket in 2003 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

England wicketkeeper/batter Alec Stewart retired from first-class cricket on this day in 2003.

The Surrey man brought an end to a career which saw him score 8463 runs in 133 Tests for England.

Stewart made his Test debut in 1990 against the West Indies and scored his highest score of 190 against Pakistan two years later.

He was overlooked for the captaincy in favour of Mike Atherton but when Atherton quit in 1998 he was given the role at the age 35.

England v South Africa
Stewart bowed out on this day in 2003. (Martin Rickett/PA)

In his first series against South Africa he scored 164 in the third Test to save a draw but a 3-1 Ashes defeat in Australia and a disappointing 1999 World Cup, where the hosts failed to get out of the group, saw him sacked and replaced by Nasser Hussain.

He continued as a player for five more seasons and scored 105 on his 100th Test appearance against the West Indies at Old Trafford in 2000.

Against India at Lord’s in 2002 he became England’s most-capped Test cricketer at the time, overtaking Graham Gooch. He now sits fourth in the all-time list.

After retiring, Stewart has had several roles at Surrey, including a brief spell in charge of the first team after the departure of Chris Adams in 2013, before becoming director of cricket in 2014.

