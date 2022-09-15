Arsenal’s Euro stars ready to prove themselves all over again – Jonas Eidevall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal’s Euro stars ready to prove themselves all over again – Jonas Eidevall

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 10:02 am
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall feels England captain Leah Williamson (left) will not lose focus this season (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall feels England captain Leah Williamson (left) will not lose focus this season (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall has no doubt England stars Leah Williamson and Beth Mead will return as hungry as ever to add to their medal collection when the new Barclays Women’s Super League campaign gets under way.

Following the postponement of all English football fixtures last weekend as a mark of respect after the Queen’s death, the new domestic season will begin when Arsenal host Brighton in Borehamwood on Friday night.

Meadow Park is a far cry from the bumper 87,192 Wembley crowd which roared the Lionesses on to victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final earlier this summer.

Nevertheless, Eidevall feels the likes of England captain Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Mead – along with defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was also part of Sarina Weigman’s successful squad – will be out to prove themselves all over again back in club colours.

“Part of the mental strength needed to be an excellent footballer is to concentrate on the pitch and to remember that, just because you have won something before – that’s great, it’s an achievement – but you are not entitled to anything for it on the pitch for future games,” the Swede said.

“You still have to do everything from the beginning every time you go on the pitch. Every day, you have to earn your right to play. You don’t get anything for free in football.

“That is the mindset you have to have, no matter how much you have won before or how many awards you have got – you have to start on the same page as everyone else.”

Eidevall added: “It’s important to emphasise that we have a lot of players that have been in finals, who have also won things before this summer. It is the shared pool of all those experiences that is really important.”

While the spotlight may firmly be on whether Mead can carry the momentum from the six goals she scored during the tournament into club football, Eidevall expects the 27-year-old to take it all in her stride.

England’s Beth Mead celebrates scoring
Beth Mead was named player of the tournament after her goals helped fire England to Euro 2022 glory (Martin Rickett/PA)

“She brought the same intensity to the Euros as she had been doing with Arsenal, and she brings the same intensity back to Arsenal again now,” the Arsenal head coach said.

“You never know with people and the future, and that is why it is important that no matter how much you have won, it is about what are you moving forward and what you are doing in the present.

“That is where Beth needs to look forward, but every player in Arsenal needs to do that in order to achieve new things, because football is never standing still, so as a club, or a player, or a coach, we can’t stand still.”

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall celebrates
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall will not take Brighton’s challenge lightly in their WSL opener (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal expect to have Australian pair Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord available after picking up minor knocks during the recent international break.

Eidevall has been impressed with the way Brighton are shaping up for the new WSL campaign.

“Some of the players they have got in over this window are of a really high quality, so we are expecting and preparing for a competitive game,” he said.

