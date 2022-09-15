Motherwell boss Steven Hammell expects Louis Moult to be involved against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell expects Louis Moult to be involved against Hearts

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 11:12 am
Louis Moult is set to start for Motherwell on his return to Fir Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Louis Moult is set to start for Motherwell on his return to Fir Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Steven Hammell revealed Louis Moult is set to return to action for Motherwell against Hearts at Fir Park on Sunday.

The 30-year-old striker, who played for the Steelmen between 2015 and 2018, returned to the club on a season-long loan from Burton earlier this month.

He was not ready for the game against Dundee United at home on September 3, which ended in a goalless draw, and last weekend’s fixtures were cancelled due to the death of the Queen.

Moult played in a recent reserve game versus Queen’s Park and could get some game time in the cinch Premiership match against Robbie Neilson’s side at Fir Park.

Boss Hammell said: “He should be involved at some point hopefully at the weekend. He is keen and ready to go.

“He could have potentially played a part against Dundee United but it just came too quick for him.

“It is probably a game he was watching from the stand and thought ‘I could have scored in this game’ but hindsight is great.

“He has had a good couple of weeks training. Louis is in a good place, as well as a few others.

“We have used the week to progress certain players’ fitness levels and give other players more rest but everything had been individualised and tailored towards the Hearts game.

“It will be a tough test. They are a good team, a good squad, good options, they have a top manager and arguably one of the best first-team staff in the league.

“They have games during the week (in Europe) but they have the numbers and ability to overcome that and we need to be ready for Sunday which we will be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to start taking points on the road (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes challenges Kilmarnock to start picking up points away from home
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been handed a first England call-up by Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA Images).
Brentford striker Ivan Toney handed first England call-up by Gareth Southgate
Shane Lowry believes “disgusting” amounts of money in golf risks alienating fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved
Graham Potter gives instructions from the touchline (John Walton/PA)
A statistical look at Graham Potter’s Chelsea debut vs Thomas Tuchel’s last game
Jos Buttler is leading England’s first tour of Pakistan in 17 years (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jos Buttler begins England’s Pakistan tour by announcing flood appeal donation
Preston’s Robbie Brady has been recalled to the senior Republic of Ireland squad (Trenka Attila/PA)
Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele and Callum O’Dowda handed Republic recall
Matty Jones has been appointed the new manager of Wales’ Under-21 side (Simon Galloway/PA)
Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament
Sarah Hunter is hoping England can maintain their standards (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England skipper Sarah Hunter knows expectations are high heading into World Cup
David Martindale sees a chance to climb the table (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale wants Livingston to take opportunity to move into top six
Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer has been included in Northern Ireland’s senior squad for the first time (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kofi Balmer handed first senior Northern Ireland call-up for Nations League ties

More from Press and Journal

Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.
Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND
0
stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
4 PAUL MACLEOD - 10 DAVID BOOTH
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son Andrew. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0

Editor's Picks