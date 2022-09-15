5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 12:02 pm
Eve Perisset has bolstered Chelsea’s defence (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Women’s Super League season gets back under way on Friday evening when Arsenal host Brighton.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the players to look out for this season.

Hanna Bennison (Everton)

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – Walton Hall Park
Bennison joined the Toffees last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Still only 19 years old, Bennison is an exciting young prospect and could continue to make her mark with Everton this year.

She joined the Toffees in 2021 for a club-record fee and made 22 appearances last season.

The midfielder also impressed at this summer’s European Championship with Sweden and made some crucial impacts from the bench, including scoring the winner against Switzerland in the group stage.

Eve Perisset (Chelsea)

Chelsea have bolstered their ranks this season, adding France defender Eve Perisset to the mix.

Perisset joins the Blues after two years with Bordeaux and has also played for Lyon.

More recently she represented her country at the European Championship this summer and scored the decisive extra-time penalty against the Netherlands to send France to the semi-finals.

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Le Tissier is one of the brightest young talents around, having caught the eye at Brighton and represented England at Under-23 level.

The defender signed for Manchester United this summer and is expected to impress in a side that will be aiming for a Champions League spot after narrowly missing out last season.

Carrie Jones (Leicester)

A Manchester United youth prospect, Jones will spend this season on loan at Leicester and is already starting to make her mark.

The midfielder came up through United’s academy and has made 10 appearances for the first team.

She represents Wales on the international stage and bagged her first goal for Cymru at the start of September against Greece in the women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Lauren James File Photo
Lauren James joined Chelsea last season (Adam Davy/PA)

James begins her second season at Chelsea after signing a four-year contract with the club last year, and will be raring to show what she can do.

She made 12 appearances for the Blues last season and scored her first goal in the 9-0 thrashing of Leicester in March.

The forward, sister of Chelsea and England men’s star Reece James, is also on her country’s radar having earned a call-up to the senior squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Editor's Picks