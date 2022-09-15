England skipper Sarah Hunter knows expectations are high heading into World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England skipper Sarah Hunter knows expectations are high heading into World Cup

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:22 pm
Sarah Hunter is hoping England can maintain their standards (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sarah Hunter is hoping England can maintain their standards (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sarah Hunter says England intend shutting out the “white noise” that is set to accompany their bid for World Cup glory.

The Red Roses could not be in better shape ahead of next month’s tournament in New Zealand.

A 73-7 victory over Wales in their final warm-up game saw them become the first Test-playing nation – male or female – to win 25 successive games.

They are unbeaten since July 2019, and a clear lead as the world-ranked number one team has seen them installed as firm favourites to claim a third world title following successes in 1994 and 2014.

Head coach Simon Middleton will name his 32-player squad next week, and England’s opening game is against Fiji in Auckland on October 8.

One of the biggest challenges facing Hunter and company is absorbing a huge sense of expectation, but also pushing it into the background.

“For us, we are very inward-looking and try to take the noise (away) in terms of what titles people put on us, how many wins,” England captain Hunter said.

England Women
England players celebrate one of their tries in a 73-7 victory over Wales (David Davies/PA)

“We are very focused on how we want to perform and how we want to keep getting better.

“Hopefully, if we perform to the way we know we can – the standard, the levels – then that should take care of what happens next, rather than allowing all this external pressure to come on. We have managed that pretty well.

“We just focus on what we can do, and try and take out that white noise.

“There are still things we need to work on, and that is our focus. It is taking it one step at a time, taking it as it comes.

“If we want to be a team that goes down in history, you potentially have got to come back with a trophy, but we don’t want to put ourselves under that pressure straightaway.”

Hunter was among nine players involved against Wales who started the last World Cup final five years ago, when England lost 41-32 to New Zealand in Belfast.

“That is what has driven me through the last few years is to get to that next World Cup final,” she added.

“But I haven’t actually looked at anything other than getting through every week of pre-season!”

England Women
England head coach Simon Middleton picks his World Cup squad next week (David Davies/PA)

Reflecting on the performance against Wales, Middleton said: “We were good, and we are absolutely thrilled with the performance.

“We got out of the performance what we wanted, which was to give that particular group of players confidence to play together again for the first time for a while.

“You should see how hard we’ve worked to get 25 wins. Every single victory has been really earned.

“They are a great side. If we want to be absolutely great, we know what we have got to do, and we will be giving it our best shot.”

