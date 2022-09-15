Derek McInnes challenges Kilmarnock to start picking up points away from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes challenges Kilmarnock to start picking up points away from home

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:18 pm
Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to start taking points on the road (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to start taking points on the road (Will Matthews/PA)

Derek McInnes is looking for Kilmarnock to start racking up cinch Premiership points on the road as he prepares for the trip to Livingston on Saturday.

The newly-promoted Ayrshire side have taken four points from three home league fixtures but have lost to Rangers, Ross County and Hibernian on their travels.

Killie boss McInnes has “a high regard” for the West Lothian outfit but wants his team to start making their mark away from Rugby Park.

He said: “Livingston ask the question of you at home, you are always in a game, you always have to stay fully concentrated.

“They have beaten Hearts and Hibs at Livingston which gives you a suggestion of their capabilities.

“It is a tough game for us but we want to start picking up points on the road.

“Our home form has been decent, it has replicated what we did last season but the only away victory we have had is against Hearts at Tynecastle in the Premier Sports Cup.

“I know we have narrowly lost the games away from home, but it is important we pick up points on the road and that’s the plan for the weekend.

“Going down to 10 men at Easter Road didn’t help.

“One of the games was at Ibrox, obviously that was always going to be a challenge for us early on and the game at Ross County, we felt we did enough to get something from the game but we knocked off in the dying embers of the game.

“Easter Road, Ibrox, Ross County – they are never easy games but it is important we try to pick up points on the road, regardless of performance.”

Christian Doidge could make his belated debut for Killie after signing on loan from Hibernian.

The 30-year-old Welsh striker could not play against his parent club and was cup-tied for the match against Hearts.

McInnes said: “He has been great since he came in. He has really settled.

“Everything we had heard about him being a brilliant lad and good in the dressing room has played out.

“But he has had to play his part from the side when playing Hearts and Hibs and obviously the game was off last week.

“He is part of the squad that will go and try to get a result at Livingston.”

