Steve Cooper fully focused on Nottingham Forest job amid Brighton links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper fully focused on Nottingham Forest job amid Brighton links

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:48 pm
Steve Cooper is focused on his job at Nottingham Forest after being linked with the Brighton vacancy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper is focused on his job at Nottingham Forest after being linked with the Brighton vacancy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Cooper says he is fully focused on managing Nottingham Forest after being linked to the Brighton job.

The 42-year-old is reportedly on the radar of the Seagulls in their search for a new boss after Graham Potter left to join Chelsea.

Cooper fits a similar profile to Potter and has a reputation as one of the finest young coaches in the game, especially having guided Forest to promotion to the Premier League last season.

Chelsea Training and Press Conference – Tuesday September 13th
Graham Potter’s departure to Chelsea has prompted speculation that Steve Cooper could replace him at Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

But the Welshman, who is in the final year of his contract, is not getting distracted.

When asked about the speculation he said: “I haven’t really thought about that, there is certainly no truth in it.

“Everyone who knows me knows what working for Nottingham Forest means to me and how important it is, especially after losing a couple of games.

“It matters more to me. That is the only thing on my mind, the job I am doing here on a daily basis, it is consuming enough as it is.

“But I love my time here, I love working with the players, I love the staff, I love the city so that is the only thing on my mind.”

Forest have lost their last four Premier League games to sit in the bottom three, but Friday night’s visit of Fulham represents a chance for them to end the losing streak.

Cooper will be unable to pick the club’s 22nd signing of the summer Serge Aurier as his visa has not been processed in time.

“It’s close. He’s in and around the training ground now,” the boss added.

“He’s not available to play on Friday, because we’ve only just seen him. But he’s close to being available.

“It took a little bit longer than we would have hoped, in terms of the visa and his availability from that. But we’re nearly there.

“He’s quite a versatile player. He can play right-back, wing-back and even right centre-back. He has Premier League and big-game experience, both on the international and domestic stage.

“It gives competition for those positions, because we did need an extra body in certain positions.

“Obviously it’s been unique, what we’ve done this summer, in terms of the amount of signings. And the pros and cons of that are obvious. But we’re embracing it and enjoying the challenge.”

Loic Bade and Willy Boly will be hoping for debuts following their deadline-day moves, while Orel Mangala (hamstring) has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes the WSL was right to postpone this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Hayes adamant it was right football was postponed after Queen’s death
Ash Eastham could miss out for Salford (Nick Potts/PA)
Salford could still be without Ash Eastham when Tranmere visit
Aaron Drinan could start for the first time this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aaron Drinan targets starting spot for Leyton Orient in home clash with Walsall
Huddersfield loanee Romoney Crichlow is an injury doubt for Bradford (Nick Potts/PA)
Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira doubts for Bradford’s game with Stevenage
Worcester satisfied the demands of the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)
Worcester cleared to host Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter
Joe Wright is happy to be playing again at Kilmarnock after suffering a serious injury at former club Doncaster (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Wright enjoying playing football again after a year on the sidelines
Ismaila Sarr could miss out on Watford’s clash with Sunderland (John Walton/PA)
Watford wait on fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland clash
Mark Wood is not ready to give up his red-ball career (Darren England via AAP/PA)
I’d love to play for Stokesy – Mark Wood not ready to turn back…
The Women’s Super League begins its new campaign this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Integrity remains important as women’s football seeks to build on Euro 2022 win
Huddersfield assistant coach Narcis Pelach, pictured, and Paul Harsley will take charge for the home game against Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley to take charge as Huddersfield host Cardiff

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks