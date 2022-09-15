Roger and out: Tributes for ‘a champion in every sense of the word’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roger and out: Tributes for ‘a champion in every sense of the word’

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 5:10 pm
Wimbledon has paid tribute to Roger Federer after the Swiss star confirmed his retirement (Adam Davy/PA)
Wimbledon has paid tribute to Roger Federer after the Swiss star confirmed his retirement (Adam Davy/PA)

Wimbledon thanked Roger Federer for the joy he had brought to so many after he announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.

Federer won the men’s singles title at SW19 a record eight times, securing his first crown back in 2003, in a career where he won 20 grand slam championships in all.

A tweet from the tournament’s official account read: “Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

The ATP Tour issued its own tribute to Federer, simply saying: “You changed the game, #RForever. ”

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Roger’s impact on tennis, and the legacy he’s built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game.

“He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport. Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport.”

Billie Jean King, who won 12 women’s singles grand slam titles, added her tribute to Federer on Twitter.

“Roger Federer is a champion’s champion,” she wrote on her official account.

“He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on.

“Congratulations, Roger Federer. We wish you the very best as your journey continues.”

Responding to Federer’s retirement letter, Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter: “What a heartfelt message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!”

Rod Laver, after whom Federer named the Laver Cup, wrote simply: “Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket”

Federer’s rivals also paid their tributes. Andy Roddick, beaten in three Wimbledon finals, wrote on Twitter: “Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honour to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger.

Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby (Obviously kidding).”

Juan Martin Del Potro, the only player other than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to beat Federer in a grand slam final, said on Instagram: “You made tennis a unique sport.

“Thank you for teaching us with your example, in and out court. I’m thankful for sharing your journey and being able to play so many matches together.

“Thank you. Thank you for testing us all, raising our standards in every tournament we played, for everything you’ve given for our sport, for how warm you always were with me, and so many other things. I’m sad, this is something I didn’t want to hear. I do wish you a great life with Mirka and your kids.”

Carlos Alcaraz appears set to carry the mantle as the new US Open champion and world number one, and he said on Twitter: ” Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!”

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said: “@RogerFederer is a gentleman on and off the court – and a true Olympic champion. Congratulations Roger on your outstanding career, good luck for the future. Hope our paths will cross again.”

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, a well-known tennis fan, also Tweeted his tribute, saying: “What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories.”

