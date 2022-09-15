WSL teams have responsibility to capitalise on Lionesses success – Marc Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

WSL teams have responsibility to capitalise on Lionesses success – Marc Skinner

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:58 pm
Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner urged the WSL to capitalise on Euro 2022 (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner urged the WSL to capitalise on Euro 2022 (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The Women’s Super League has a responsibility to capitalise on the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 success, according to Manchester United boss Marc Skinner.

United are set to open their WSL season against Reading in front of a record-breaking home crowd at Leigh Sports Village, with ticket sales already surpassing 6,500.

Skinner was head coach of Orlando Pride when the United States won the 2019 World Cup and cautioned that the onus was on English clubs not to repeat the petering post-tournament momentum he witnessed Stateside.

He said: “After the first game when the players got back, they do this tour and I think we had 10,000 [fans], when usually I think it’s like 2,000.

“And unfortunately there it dropped off. I just think sustainability here, it can be a really momentous season for us.

“What I would like to do now is if we can shift as clubs and teams, we can shift that momentum into our styles of play on the field, to keep fans coming back, not just to see the Lionesses but to see our teams.

“That’s our responsibility, as teams, to make it a really good watch, so we’re going to try our best to do that, we’re going to try to make our games as entertaining as possible, of course try and win those games, and hopefully we can keep those crowds really high this year.”

One face United fans will not see when the Reds run out on Saturday is popular midfielder Jackie Groenen, whose sudden departure to Paris St Germain was announced on Thursday.

Manchester United’s Jackie Groenen
Jackie Groenen’s sudden departure to PSG was announced on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was, said Skinner, simply a case of the right deal landing at the right time and conversations escalating into something more serious that benefitted both parties.

He said: “I understand the fans may be frustrated in this moment, but we have plenty of players now that have the opportunity to step up and show their qualities. We weren’t expecting that to happen, but it was a moment which is good business for everyone involved.”

Earlier this month England midfielder Keira Walsh joined Barcelona on a record-breaking fee for the women’s game, estimated to be in excess of £350,000.

But it’s not just the number on the cheque that’s evolved off the back of England’s successful summer, said Skinner. Player retention — and the forward-thinking that becomes possible with it — is another exciting development.

“We can now offer longer-term contracts and more sustainable contracts,” he explained.

Keira Walsh England
England midfielder Keira Walsh set a record-breaking transfer fee this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

“There has been a bit of an expectation change from the success of the Euros. There’s a lot of new investment into teams, which is great. Contracts will be adapting, will be changing.”

And if the product on the pitch is there, Skinner believes people will watch, rain or shine.

“Once everybody realises how strong our league is becoming, once they feel fully part of it, it won’t be a choice [not to attend due to weather],” he added.

“We have a responsibility to perform so our fans love what we do and keep coming back.

“English winter, who knows how harsh it will be this year, but let’s try to be the sunshine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes the WSL was right to postpone this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Hayes adamant it was right football was postponed after Queen’s death
Ash Eastham could miss out for Salford (Nick Potts/PA)
Salford could still be without Ash Eastham when Tranmere visit
Aaron Drinan could start for the first time this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aaron Drinan targets starting spot for Leyton Orient in home clash with Walsall
Huddersfield loanee Romoney Crichlow is an injury doubt for Bradford (Nick Potts/PA)
Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira doubts for Bradford’s game with Stevenage
Worcester satisfied the demands of the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)
Worcester cleared to host Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter
Joe Wright is happy to be playing again at Kilmarnock after suffering a serious injury at former club Doncaster (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Wright enjoying playing football again after a year on the sidelines
Ismaila Sarr could miss out on Watford’s clash with Sunderland (John Walton/PA)
Watford wait on fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland clash
Mark Wood is not ready to give up his red-ball career (Darren England via AAP/PA)
I’d love to play for Stokesy – Mark Wood not ready to turn back…
The Women’s Super League begins its new campaign this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Integrity remains important as women’s football seeks to build on Euro 2022 win
Huddersfield assistant coach Narcis Pelach, pictured, and Paul Harsley will take charge for the home game against Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley to take charge as Huddersfield host Cardiff

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks