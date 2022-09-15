Steven Gerrard ‘selfishly’ wanted to play on but understands postponements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard ‘selfishly’ wanted to play on but understands postponements

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 3:58 pm
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is hoping his side can build on their recent draw with champions Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is hoping his side can build on their recent draw with champions Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admits he wanted the Premier League to continue following the Queen’s death for “selfish” reasons, but says “some things in life are bigger than football”.

Villa were unable to back up their morale-boosting 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City last weekend when all football fixtures in the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

Gerrard’s side had been due to visit bottom-placed Leicester, but will now resume their campaign at home to Southampton on Friday night.

Asked whether he had wanted to build instantly on that City draw at his pre-match press conference, Gerrard said: “We would have of course from a football perspective.

“But I think in life some things are bigger than football.

“I think the world was all in agreement that football should stop and pay its respect. That’s what we did.

“Yes, from a total selfish football point of view, in my shoes, we were on the end of a really positive performance against Manchester City. A good strong team performance.

“Of course, you want to back that up as soon as you can.

“But, as I say, there are some things in life that are bigger than football.”

Villa had lost their three previous games before holding City as the pressure on Gerrard intensified.

“We want to make it a turning point but just because you perform well against a high-quality opponent, it gives you no guarantees,” said Gerrard, who expects goalkeeper Emi Martinez to play against Southampton following illness.

“You’ve got to go and put (the work) in on the training ground, reset yourselves and then back that performance up.

“What we showed against City was that when we’re at our best, and our top players are close to their best form, we can compete against anyone in the league.

“What we need to do now is back that up. It doesn’t guarantee that you’ve turned the corner, one performance.

“The onus is on us and the responsibility is on me to prepare the team to put in a good performance against a different opponent.

“They’re a pressing team. They’ve changed slightly and gone a little bit more direct this season.”

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly caused a stir this week by calling for a Premier League North versus South All-Star match to help revolutionise elements of English football.

Asked for his response, Gerrard, the former Liverpool midfielder, said: “I’d quite like to watch it, I would like to have played in one,” before quickly adding: “I’m only joking.

“I think the calendar is busy enough. It’s a nice outside-the-box idea, a nice thought, but we’ve got enough to focus on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes the WSL was right to postpone this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Hayes adamant it was right football was postponed after Queen’s death
Ash Eastham could miss out for Salford (Nick Potts/PA)
Salford could still be without Ash Eastham when Tranmere visit
Aaron Drinan could start for the first time this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aaron Drinan targets starting spot for Leyton Orient in home clash with Walsall
Huddersfield loanee Romoney Crichlow is an injury doubt for Bradford (Nick Potts/PA)
Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira doubts for Bradford’s game with Stevenage
Worcester satisfied the demands of the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)
Worcester cleared to host Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter
Joe Wright is happy to be playing again at Kilmarnock after suffering a serious injury at former club Doncaster (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Wright enjoying playing football again after a year on the sidelines
Ismaila Sarr could miss out on Watford’s clash with Sunderland (John Walton/PA)
Watford wait on fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland clash
Mark Wood is not ready to give up his red-ball career (Darren England via AAP/PA)
I’d love to play for Stokesy – Mark Wood not ready to turn back…
The Women’s Super League begins its new campaign this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Integrity remains important as women’s football seeks to build on Euro 2022 win
Huddersfield assistant coach Narcis Pelach, pictured, and Paul Harsley will take charge for the home game against Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley to take charge as Huddersfield host Cardiff

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks