Ben Amos set to miss out again when Wigan take on Reading

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 4:18 pm
Ben Amos is likely to miss out again (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ben Amos is likely to miss out again (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ben Amos could yet again be missing for Wigan’s clash with Reading at the weekend.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper missed the Latics’ 2-1 win over Huddersfield in midweek after suffering a back spasm and the weekend’s game could come too soon.

Callum Lang and Will Keane were withdrawn late on against the Terriers after getting on the scoresheet and will be hoping to start again.

Striker Charlie Wyke came off the bench and should feature again.

Midfielder Mamadou Loum will be hoping to start again for the Royals at the DW Stadium.

The 25-year-old returned from a calf injury in their 3-0 loss to Sunderland in midweek but was substituted at the break.

Winger Yakou Meite was also introduced off the bench for the first time since the opening day of the season and is likely to feature.

Defender Scott Dann and midfielder Femi Azeez will both sit out with hamstring issues.

