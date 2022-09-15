Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs hoping to return for Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth hope to have Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs available for their clash with Plymouth.

Rafferty has a stomach muscle problem sustained against Peterborough while Jacobs is recovering from a groin issue.

Even if the pair are fit, boss Danny Cowley might not want to change a winning team for the second versus third clash at Fratton Park.

Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Jayden Reid (hamstring) are both injured.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has dismissed speculation linking him with the Huddersfield job.

Schumacher was reported to be on the shortlist to replace Danny Schofield at the Terriers but has said he has no intention of going anywhere.

James Bolton, Mickel Miller and Conor Grant are set to remain out as Schumacher ponders his selection.

Argyle have won their last four Sky Bet League One fixtures.