Jon Taylor could start for Doncaster against Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winger Jon Taylor could be in line to start for Doncaster when they face Swindon.

The 30-year-old has come off the bench in each of Rovers’ last two matches having returned from an ankle injury and is knocking on the door to feature from the off.

Striker Josh Andrews (tendonitis) and defender Tom Anderson (back) are expected to be missing once again.

Doncaster will be hoping to bounce back after suffering defeats in their last two matches.

Right-back Marcel Lavinier is a doubt for Scott Lindsey’s Swindon.

Lavinier, a deadline-day signing from Tottenham, was forced off in the midweek win over Sutton with a leg injury and did not train on Thursday so Remeao Hutton is on standby to step in.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still a couple of weeks away from being in contention, while Ellis Iandolo – yet to play this season after tearing a quadricep – is set to travel.

Striker Tomi Adeloye remains sidelined by a thigh injury.