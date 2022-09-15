Leah Williamson: Going back into normal life is hard after fairy-tale summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leah Williamson: Going back into normal life is hard after fairy-tale summer

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 5:32 pm
Arsenal’s Leah Williamson admitted the transition after Euro 2022 was difficult (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal's Leah Williamson admitted the transition after Euro 2022 was difficult (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is often called ‘turning back into a pumpkin’ – the Cinderella-inspired moment one’s fairy tale ends and reality starts to sink back in.

The feeling hit Lionesses captain Leah Williamson hard and fast following England’s storybook summer, as she found herself transforming from Euro 2022 champion to an Arsenal defender preparing for the long grind of another Women’s Super League season.

Knowing herself, and lacking a fairy godmother in the weeks that followed, Williamson turned to Gunners head coach Jonas Eidevall to ensure she had a way of coping when training began.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Leah Williamson captained England to Euro 2022 success and a fairy-tale ending at Wembley in the summer (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I’m dreading the day I don’t think about [the win] at least once,” she said. “I’m a big softy. I like fairy-tale endings and it was very fitting for that tournament on home soil at Wembley so you couldn’t have really written it much better.

“I did have a conversation with Jonas and where I was at with returning. Going from the highest of highs and going back into normal life, regardless of football, is still hard. I was expecting that.

“I had plans in place to deal with my own emotions around it but he is aware of me as a person and we keep those lines of communication open. I’m very lucky that I play for a club that I love so it doesn’t feel like a day of work. I’m expecting a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions at some points.”

Arsenal were due to open their 2022-23 campaign last weekend at a sold-out Manchester City, but the first matches of the WSL season, alongside the rest of football, were postponed out of respect following the death of the Queen.

That calendar change now sees Williamson’s side playing Brighton in what has become the de-facto WSL opener on Friday night, with last year’s runners-up Arsenal hoping for their own happier ending after the 2021-22 title came down to the final day and a single point.

While the initial curtain-raising weekend was set to feature a marquee match between Chelsea and West Ham at 40,341-seat Stamford Bridge, the Gunners will be starting off at their much smaller 4,500-capacity Meadow Park base, also home to National League side Boreham Wood.

And though demands on the Lionesses’ time have skyrocketed since the summer, there are elements of the women’s game forged in those smaller venues — in some cases now regularly hitting capacity — that Williamson wants to see preserved in its fabric no matter what.

“If anyone was prepared for [the attention], I’d like to think women’s footballers were,” she added. “Everything we have done in our whole careers we give ourselves as a professional but then we give whatever else we have to the game.

“You can play a game, be so tired and have given everything, but you still spend half an hour on the pitch with the fans. Obviously this is a much larger scale but in terms of what we’ve been giving to the game for a while I’d like to think we’ve been doing this dual role.

“There’s a lot of media and everything wants a piece of the girls because of what they did was incredible, but it’s about choosing the things which can have an impact and obviously that serves us as players and people.

“Naturally it’s a hard balance and with one eye on the season not many clubs had much time off so everyone needs to manage it well, while still being committed to the growth of women’s football.”

Editor's Picks