Roger and out: Rafael Nadal leads the tributes to a sporting great

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 7:28 pm
Roger Federer (right) and Rafael Nadal embrace after their last meeting at Wimbledon in 2019 (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Rafael Nadal has expressed his sadness at the retirement of his great rival Roger Federer, saying it had been “an honour and privilege” to share the same court.

The pair faced each other 40 times, including in nine grand slam finals, and played some of the sport’s greatest matches.

Nadal wrote on social media: “Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup.”

Federer announced earlier on Thursday that next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final professional tournament after more than a year trying to recover from a third knee operation.

Wimbledon thanked their eight-time champion in a tweet which read: “Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

The ATP Tour issued its own tribute to Federer, simply saying: “You changed the game, #RForever. ”

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Roger’s impact on tennis, and the legacy he’s built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game.

“He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport. Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport.”

Billie Jean King, who won 12 women’s singles grand slam titles, added her tribute to Federer on Twitter.

“Roger Federer is a champion’s champion,” she wrote on her official account.

“He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on.

“Congratulations, Roger Federer. We wish you the very best as your journey continues.”

Responding to Federer’s retirement letter, Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter: “What a heartfelt message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!”

Rod Laver, after whom Federer named the Laver Cup, wrote simply: “Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket”

Federer’s rivals also paid their tributes. Andy Roddick, beaten in three Wimbledon finals, wrote on Twitter: “Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honour to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger.

Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby (Obviously kidding).”

Juan Martin Del Potro, the only player other than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to beat Federer in a grand slam final, said on Instagram: “You made tennis a unique sport.