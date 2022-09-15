Burnley defender Charlie Taylor a doubt for game with Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor is doubtful for Bristol City’s visit to Turf Moor.

Taylor has been ever-present this season, but he was forced off during Tuesday’s 1-1 derby draw at Preston with a knock.

Nathan Tella was withdrawn at Deepdale in the final quarter as a precaution, and the on-loan Southampton winger is set to be available for the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Darko Churlinov has been ruled out for some time as Josh Brownhill prepares to meet his former club for the first time since leaving Ashton Gate in January 2020.

Antoine Semenyo is pushing for a Bristol City starting spot.

Semenyo has yet to start this term after suffering a shin injury in pre-season, but his goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Norwich was his fourth from the bench.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson is expected to keep faith with Kal Naismith, despite the former Luton midfielder being culpable for two Norwich goals at Carrow Road.

Timm Klose (knee) could return to the squad, but Tomas Kalas (knee) and Ayman Benarous (ACL) remain out.