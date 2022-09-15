Exeter have defensive injury crisis ahead of clash with Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet League One strugglers Burton.

Cheick Diabate is the latest to join the treatment table with a stress fracture in his foot set to rule the centre-back out until November.

Meanwhile, Sam Stubbs remains sidelined with a knee injury but Alex Hartridge did return from a hamstring issue to be used off the bench during the midweek loss at Shrewsbury.

Kyle Taylor (knee) and Tim Dieng (hamstring) are also unavailable to boss Matt Taylor.

Burton boss Dino Maamria could be tempted to keep recent recruits Sam Winnall and Mustapha Carayol on the bench again.

The duo signed as free agents after transfer deadline day and were introduced as substitutes in the 2-0 loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday but Maamria admitted he will be cautious with the pair.

Jonny Smith is set to serve the final match of his three-game suspension this weekend following his red card at Cambridge last month.

Connor Shaughnessy (ankle) is also a long-term absentee and not expected to play again in 2022.