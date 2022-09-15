Scott Brown likely to name unchanged side for Fleetwood’s clash with Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown will hope to see his side register back-to-back wins in Sky Bet League One on Saturday and has no new injury concerns for the visit of Charlton.

Callum Morton returned from a calf issue to start the midweek victory away to Peterborough.

It ended the Cod Army’s run of five consecutive draws in the division and earned Brown a first win in over a month.

He remains without Darnell Johnson (Achilles) but will have Paddy Lane available. The Northern Irishman will fly out for international duty after the home fixture.

Ryan Inniss will miss out for Charlton after he received a red card during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Forest Green.

Inniss earned a second yellow card in stoppage time and will serve a one-match suspension.

It could result in new signing Terrell Thomas being part of the match day squad and Ben Garner saw Conor McGrandles (hand) and Corey Blackett-Taylor (knee) return to start in midweek.

Mandela Egbo and Steven Sessegnon are pushing to be involved after recent fitness concerns but Chuks Aneke (calf) will remain absent.