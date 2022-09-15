Worcester given Friday deadline to prove Sixways is able to stage games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Worcester given Friday deadline to prove Sixways is able to stage games

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 10:18 pm
Worcester boss Steve Diamond, pictured, faces an agonising wait to discover whether the Warriors will be allowed to fulfil Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Exeter (Aaron Chown/PA)
Worcester boss Steve Diamond, pictured, faces an agonising wait to discover whether the Warriors will be allowed to fulfil Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Exeter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Worcester will be suspended from all competitions unless club chiefs provide the Rugby Football Union with safety certification to stage matches at Sixways Stadium by midday on Friday.

English rugby chiefs have written to the embattled Gallagher Premiership club, demanding proof of safety certificates to allow Warriors matches to continue.

Worcester’s Premiership match against Exeter at Sixways on Sunday has now been cast into major doubt, unless the beleaguered Warriors owners produce the relevant documents without delay.

The RFU has demanded evidence of council safety certificates as well as medical cover, with Worcester running out of time to satisfy the English game’s bosses.

Worcester owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have claimed to have agreed terms on the club’s sale, but rugby’s authorities remain yet to be convinced with players and staff still in limbo.

“The RFU has written to Worcester Warriors to confirm they will be immediately suspended from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s and Allianz Cup if assurances as to the ability to safely hold matches at Sixways Stadium are not provided by 12 noon on 16 September,” read an RFU statement issued on Thursday night.

“This includes evidence that the local authority has issued a General Safety Certificate, and written confirmation of medical provision.

“Any suspension may be lifted once the club has more security of funding and is able to evidence its ability to hold matches safely.

“The RFU, PRL and DCMS has been seeking assurances from the Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals for several weeks.”

A Gallagher Premiership ball
Worcester’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Exeter is in doubt (Mike Egerton/PA)

Worcester remain at threat of expulsion from all league competitions, should the Warriors be unable to produce satisfactory financing amid the continued and protracted talk of a sale.

The club accepted the RFU’s position and will keep working to provide safety certificates in time for Sunday’s Premiership clash to go ahead.

“Worcester Warriors understand the position of the RFU, PRL and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport concerning the requirements for staging this weekend’s Allianz Cup and Gallagher Premiership matches at Sixways,” read a Worcester statement.

“Our staff have been working hard this week to ensure that we comply with the requirements for a General Safety Certificate and we will continue to do so on Friday morning to ensure that we are fully compliant.

“We, and the potential new owners of the club, are also aware of the serious consequences that may follow if the club is suspended from playing any competitive rugby.

“The best solution to avoid such a sanction is to ensure that heads of terms on the agreement with the new owners are signed as quickly as possible. Work continues this evening to that end.”

The Warriors were forced to deny being forced into an administration earlier on Thursday, after bungling DCMS staff sent out a statement in error.

Rugby Union 2022-2023 Club by Club File Photos
Rob Baxter, pictured, cut a frustrated fixture amid the uncertainty surrounding Sunday’s Premiership clash with Worcester (Simon Galloway/PA)

Now though, the RFU has moved to force the issue ahead of Worcester’s scheduled meeting with Exeter, with both clubs’ players and coach still unsure whether the match will go ahead.

“All parties are concerned that the lack of available funds will not allow the club to hold matches safely for players and spectators, and for ongoing medical provision for players,” read the RFU statement.

“In particular, the local authority have not yet provided the club a General Safety Certificate to allow matches to be played at Sixways Stadium.

“All parties must balance the needs of the club to have time to raise funds to safely hold matches, with the need for certainty for supporters, players and support staff of all teams for the matches due to be held at Sixways Stadium this weekend.”

Worcester’s debts are spiralling out of control, as high as £25million, but the Warriors owners insist a sale of the club inches ever closer.

Worcester Warriors File Photo
Sixways is due to host Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match between Worcester and Exeter (David Davies/PA)

Government officials at DCMS were left with egg on their faces in an embarrassing mistake on Thursday morning however, plunging Worcester’s plight into the realms of farce.

An email declaring Worcester had fallen into administration was sent out to supporters, with Warriors quickly insisting the statement was a mistake.

The DCMS had prepared the email in case of the club entering administration, but a draft somehow found its way into the public domain.

“Worcester are aware of a letter that is in circulation from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport claiming that the owners have put the club into administration. This is NOT true,” a Warriors’ statement read.

“The statement was sent out in error by DCMS who have apologised for their mistake and the distress and anxiety it has caused to our staff and suppliers at what is already an extremely stressful time.”

The DCMS is understood to be looking into how the error occurred, and is continuing to work with Worcester, the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby on options around their survival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

David Moyes saw West Ham make hard work of beating Silkeborg (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win…
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson watched his side win in Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP/PA)
Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS
Kepa Arrizabalaga, pictured, has given his view on Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea (Nick Potts/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is under pressure (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers believes he is more equipped to handle pressure at Leicester
Gianluca Scamacca scored West Ham’s second goal (Johnny Pedersen/AP)
West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher
Lawrence Shankland sent Hearts on their way (Roman Koksarov/AP/PA)
Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest fire Hearts to victory over Latvians RFS
American investors are understood to be interested in buying Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth
Teenager Alice Capsey saw England home in Bristol (David Davies/PA)
Alice Capsey impresses as England win series decider against India
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United won in Moldova (Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images)
Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag pleased to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet
Forest Green forward Josh March missed the 1-1 draw at Charlton with a knee injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Josh March doubtful for Forest Green with knee injury

More from Press and Journal

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County need more players to show they are 'undroppable'
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Highland League: Formartine United sign Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0

Editor's Picks