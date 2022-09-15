Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 10:44 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 9:02 am
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson watched his side win in Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson dedicated their European win in Latvia to the supporters and talked up their chances of causing an upset against Fiorentina.

Neilson’s side had lost six of their previous seven matches but they secured a deserved 2-0 victory over RFS in Riga to move second in Group A and give their travelling fans a night to remember.

Elsewhere in the group, Istanbul Basaksehir followed up their opening 4-0 win at Tynecastle with a 3-0 home victory against Fiorentina, who had drawn their opener against RFS.

So Neilson was in buoyant mood as he looked ahead to next month’s challenge against the Italians.

“I’m absolutely delighted, for the fans first and foremost because we brought about 2,000 here and it’s going to be a raucous night in Riga, that’s for sure,” he told BT Sport.

“And for the club and players it’s absolutely brilliant. It’s been such a long time since we won a game in Europe and to come away from home and go home  sitting second in the group is magnificent.

“I think Istanbul will run away with the group because they are a top, top team. Fiorentina are very good but we have a chance against them at Tynecastle.”

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty with two minutes left in the first half and might have scored two more goals had he been given a better final pass from the otherwise impressive Josh Ginnelly.

The clincher came from Alan Forrest from a stoppage-time counter-attack but Hearts had been in control for most of the second half and defended well when put under aerial pressure.

Neilson said of striker Shankland: “I’m delighted for him. The last couple of games we have not really created a lot of chances for him and it’s been difficult.

“But we got a couple of players – (Andy) Halliday and (Jorge) Grant – a bit closer to him and we got a lot more out of Lawrence. He could have probably scored one or two more as well.”

