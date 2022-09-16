St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson hoping to get lucky in Celtic showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Robinson concedes that a series of factors have to go St Mirren’s way if they are to shock Celtic on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are top of the cinch Premiership with six wins out of six ahead of the lunchtime kick-off in Paisley.

Despite a 3-0 defeat by Real Madrid at Parkhead in their opening Champions League Group F game last week, the performance in the main was encouraging and the Hoops deserved to get more than a 1-1 draw from their match away to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Buddies boss Robinson said: “It is a tough task, make no mistake.

“I have watched Celtic over the last three or four weeks, credit to Ange, he has put a very good side together.

“They probably deserved more than what they got out of the two European games, especially the last one.

“We know what we are up against, we know that whatever team they put out, it won’t make a difference because they have quality throughout the squad.

“They have players on the bench that are really good footballers.

“But outwith the St Johnstone game (3-0 defeat), I believe we are a hard team to break down, we have legs and pace to counter.

“But things have to go your way. You have to be organised, you have to have players right at the very top of their game and you have to have a wee bit of luck with decisions and things that happen during the game as well.”

Midfielder Keanu Baccus goes into the game in buoyant mood after he and team-mate Ryan Strain were given a chance to earn themselves a place in Australia’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The Paisley pair, who joined the Buddies over the summer, have been named in the Socceroos squad to face New Zealand twice in the upcoming international break.

Australia will take on France, Denmark and Tunisia when the Qatar tournament begins in November.

Baccus, 24, who joined from Western Sydney Wanderers and who has been capped by Australia at Under-20 and Under-23 level, said: “I am very honoured, it is the first call-up at senior level.

“I am very excited to go to the camp and I will give it a good shot.

“I was in the extended squad a week or two before and then I got contacted to say I was in the final squad. I am happy.

“Since we got here it has been a small target of ours, to do well for the club first and then reap those rewards if we could and so, delighted to be selected.

“The World Cup is a big target for any player, it is the pinnacle of the game so you want to be there and be a part of it.”