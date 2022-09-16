Newcastle could still be without key trio against Bournemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newcastle could still be without Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson when they host Bournemouth.

Manager Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped in his press conference when asked whether the trio could be involved, while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Magpies have made an addition in the goalkeeping department with former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius joining the club on a short-term deal following an ankle injury to Karl Darlow.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has suffered a setback after picking up a hamstring problem when playing for the under-21s.

Winger Junior Stanislas has returned to training as he closes in on a comeback from a groin problem which has sidelined him since mid-August.

Summer signings Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Joe Rothwell (quad) both continue their own rehabilitation.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Wood.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Neto, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke, Travers, Stephens, Stacey, Senesi, Marcondes, Dembele, Moore, Anthony.