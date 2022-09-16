Salford could still be without Ash Eastham when Tranmere visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford could still be without Ash Eastham when they take on Tranmere.

The defender is edging closer to a return from injury but missed the Ammies’ midweek game against Harrogate.

Stevie Mallan, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard are also expected to be sidelined.

Elliot Watt could retain his place in the starting line-up after a good performance against the Sulphurites where he set up the winning goal.

Kieron Morris could make an appearance for Tranmere when they travel to the Peninsula Stadium.

The midfielder could feature on the bench after a knee injury.

Paul Glatzel will be unavailable after pulling his hamstring and will require an operation.

Tranmere are still without Tom Davies, Kyle Jameson, Luke Robinson, Charlie Jolley and Joel Mumbongo who all remain on the sidelines.