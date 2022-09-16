Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to Everton squad for visit of West Ham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to appear in a matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury ahead of the visit of West Ham.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is out with a thigh injury so Asmir Begovic will deputise.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has recovered from a hamstring injury.

West Ham manager David Moyes reported no fresh selection concerns following his side’s Europa Conference League win over Danish club Silkeborg.

Defenders Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell have returned to fitness since the Hammers’ last Premier League outing and should be involved.

Right-back Ben Johnson is not expected to return, while summer signing Nayef Aguerd is a long-term absentee with an ankle injury.

Everton provisional squad: Begovic, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Jakupovic, Coleman, Keane, Vinagre, Allan, Davies, McNeil, Gueye, Rondon.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Coventry, Fornals, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma, Scamacca.