Greg Taylor relishing the chance to improve on the Champions League stage

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor stressed that every game was an opportunity to improve as he prepares to face St Mirren in between a Champions League double header and a potentially pivotal international camp.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a regular starter this season and is flourishing on the biggest European stage after another impressive display in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The game in Warsaw and previous contest with Real Madrid was Taylor’s first taste of the Champions League proper and he believes he and his team-mates can compete on that stage.

The former Kilmarnock player said: “All of us are aiming to improve every game, every session, and playing at the top level is hopefully going to accelerate that process because you are up against the best.

“It is the best club competition that you can compete at so we know we need to be right at it for every game.

“As a team we are in a good place, domestically really strong and in Europe the performances have been there. With the next four games we have got in the Champions League, we aim to turn those performances into a few more positive results.

“We know it’s a real high level but it’s a level this club should compete on and I think it’s a level that this team can compete on. We have four more opportunities to show that we belong there.”

Taylor could also get chances in the UEFA Nations League when Scotland take on Ukraine, twice, and Republic of Ireland this month.

With fellow left-back Andy Robertson missing through injury, Taylor is set to get the opportunity to feature at wing-back, especially if Kieran Tierney remains in his usual Scotland role in the back three.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Paisley, Taylor said: “Andy is obviously playing at the highest of levels with Liverpool and a top player and top captain, so it’s difficult to get opportunities for me.

“But if the manager decides I am deserving of one it will be a massive honour, as it was the other seven times.

“We have got a big game Sunday first, all focus is on that. If you are performing well for your club then international recognition takes care of itself. I am focused on Sunday to try and put on our best performance of the season and then focus on international football after.

“Every game is an opportunity to get better, the manager stresses that every day, and we know at a club this size that you have to perform every game. It doesn’t matter if it’s Champions League, cup, league, there is no chance that you can’t give 100 per cent every game.”