Lachlan Brook in contention to return for Crewe against Crawley

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 4:32 pm
Crewe boss Alex Morris, left, could be boosted by the return of Lachlan Brook (Danny Lawson/PA)
Crewe boss Alex Morris, left, could be boosted by the return of Lachlan Brook (Danny Lawson/PA)

Crewe boss Alex Morris is hoping Lachlan Brook can return to contention for the home game against Crawley.

The Australian midfielder, on loan from Brentford, was scheduled to return to full training this week after missing four games due to an ankle injury.

Morris has reported no new injuries following the midweek draw at Hartlepool, but striker Chris Long (ankle) will be out for up to six weeks.

Defender Rio Adebisi returned as an unused substitute at Hartlepool after recovering from a foot problem and will be hoping to feature.

Crawley have been dealt an injury blow with news defender Tobi Omole has been ruled out for six months.

Omole damaged knee ligaments in the 1-1 draw at Rochdale at the end of last month and scans have revealed the full extent of the injury.

Jake Hessenthaler will be monitored after being withdrawn late in Tuesday night’s game, while fellow midfielder Teddy Jenks hopes to be back in contention next week.

Defenders Dion Conroy and Joel Lynch – the latter has not featured this season – have both returned to training, but remain unavailable.

