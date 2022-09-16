Worcester staff call for change of ownership after ‘continual broken promises’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Worcester staff call for change of ownership after ‘continual broken promises’

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 5:02 pm
Worcester’s clash with Exeter on Sunday will be allowed to proceed as planned (David Davies/PA)

Staff at crisis-hit Gallagher Premiership club Worcester have called for a change of ownership and expressed their anger over “continual broken promises” that have left their future in jeopardy.

The Warriors’ clash with Exeter will go ahead as planned this weekend after the club met the deadline set by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to provide safety certification to stage matches at Sixways Stadium.

The RFU said it will continue to work with Worcester’s owners regarding funding and potential takeover proposals with debts spiralling as high as £25million and many players and staff yet to receive their full August salaries.

“Despite not receiving our remaining 35 per cent salary for August – and some players and staff from both teams nothing at all – we have chosen to do whatever we can to make sure the two games at the weekend go ahead,” read a lengthy statement, signed by the club’s staff.

“Our motivations are entirely for the Warriors family, the continuation of top flight rugby at Sixways and to show our support for the playing staff who have shown outstanding professionalism and dedication.

“Recent events have added more stress to an already frustrating and uncertain situation for us all and we cannot promise this goodwill will continue indefinitely.

“We remain angry at the continual broken promises and lack of communication from those above and hope for new ownership to come in with a clean break from those currently in position.

“Our focus is now on getting the stadium ready for the supporters, who along with players and staff are the true beating heart of this great club.”

RFU chiefs had written to Warriors requesting the relevant documentation in order to allow fixtures to continue, and announced on Friday that proof had been received in time, giving the green light for the Exeter match to continue.

Saturday’s Allianz Cup game between the University of Worcester Warriors Women and Harlequins will also take place at Sixways as intended.

“Worcester Warriors has met a midday deadline set by the RFU to provide assurances in relation to the receipt of a General Safety Certificate from the local authority and written confirmation of medical provision,” read a statement from the national governing body.

“Therefore, this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership and Allianz Cup matches will go ahead.

“We recognise this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all of Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans as well as the opposition teams and are pleased that the matter has been resolved.

“The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ) will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals in the coming days.”

While the RFU announcement was positive news, it could yet serve only as a reprieve for embattled Worcester.

They remain at threat of expulsion from all league competitions as they attempt to produce satisfactory financing amid continued and protracted takeover talk.

Warriors owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have claimed to have agreed terms on the club’s sale, but rugby’s authorities remain to be convinced.

Worcester were on Thursday forced to deny being placed into administration after bungling DCMS staff emailed a statement to supporters in error.

Team boss Steve Diamond urged fans to attend the Exeter match.

“The game is on against Exeter, thank goodness,” he said in a video posted on Twitter

“All the staff have agreed to work under these circumstances where some have not been paid fully and some haven’t been paid. Worcester is all they care about and everybody is in that mindset.

“Can you please come along? I know there’s a limited attendance of around 5,000 but get here early, get a ticket bought and support the boys; the boys are in good fettle.

“Hopefully we can put in a better performance than last week (a 45-14 defeat at London Irish).”

