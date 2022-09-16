Jack Fitzwater back from suspension for Livingston against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston welcome back defender Jack Fitzwater from suspension for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock.

Morgan Boyes, James Penrice and Bruce Anderson are all back in contention after their recent injury lay-offs.

Tom Parkes, who is out long term with a serious knee problem, is the only absentee.

Defender Ash Taylor is suspended for the trip to West Lothian after being sent off in Kilmarnock’s last game against Hibernian.

Zach Hemmings, Blair Alston, Jeriel Dorsett and Jordan Jones are back in training following various injuries.

Liam Donnelly is touch and go, but Scott Robinson (heel) remains out.