Murray Davidson returns from injury as St Johnstone face Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson returns from an ankle injury for the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.

David Wotherspoon (knee) and Tony Gallacher (leg) are progressing in their comeback attempts.

Cammy MacPherson (thigh), Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) remain out.

Ross County have no fresh injuries for the trip to Perth.

George Harmon faces another two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Fellow full-back Connor Randall (broken leg) also remains out.