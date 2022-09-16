David Moyes: Give Gianluca Scamacca time to get used to Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Moyes: Give Gianluca Scamacca time to get used to Premier League

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 10:32 pm
Gianluca Scamacca has scored three goals in the Europa Conference League since joining West Ham (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca has scored three goals in the Europa Conference League since joining West Ham (Nigel French/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes warned it will take more time for Gianluca Scamacca to adapt to the Premier League as he suggested Erling Haaland’s exploits are contributing to unrealistic expectations of other foreign imports.

Italy striker Scamacca has scored three Europa Conference League goals since his £30million switch from Sassuolo following a thumping strike in Thursday’s 3-2 win at Danish club Silkeborg.

But the 23-year-old is yet to make an impact on the top flight, having so far been restricted to just one start.

In contrast, in-form Manchester City striker Haaland has hit the ground running, registering 13 goals in all competitions since moving from Borussia Dortmund, having opened his account with a double against the Hammers last month.

“When you’re a 23-year-old and you’ve come from Italy and the league there and into a new start, it’s really difficult to explain to everybody the jump and how difficult that can be and the time it can maybe take,” Moyes said of Scamacca ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.

“Haaland has made an unbelievable impression on Manchester City and on football in general at the moment.

“I don’t know if there are too many more of the new strikers that have come into the country that you can say that about.

“So it takes time, especially for centre-forwards, to bed in, feel their worth, as teams find exactly how to use them. We have to do that with Gianluca.

“He will play for us a lot but he’s still building up to the levels where we want him.

“If you took Haaland out of the equation, you might have said a lot of the newer ones maybe had taken a little more time to settle in and it can happen.

“I do think Haaland has set the bar really high for all of the strikers.”

West Ham’s summer transfer activity resulted in the arrival of eight signings for a combined total of around £160m, yet they missed out on Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Hammers had reportedly agreed a fee with French club Lille but the 21-year-old eventually joined divisional rivals Everton in a deal worth around £31.5m.

Moyes admits he had expected Onana to be a West Ham player this season as he prepares to face him at Goodison Park.

“We were close,” said the Scot.

“It was one of the periods in the transfer window where a lot of it was very stressful and difficult to get things done. We just couldn’t quite get this one over the line.

“But we were really keen to bring him in. We’d heard an awful lot of good things; he’s a young, up-and-coming player.

“For long periods we thought we would have got him, but in the end it didn’t quite work and he ended up at Everton.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Great Britain’s Andy Murray (right) and Joe Salisbury were beaten in the deciding doubles rubber (Steve Welsh/PA)
Great Britain crash out of Davis Cup after disappointing loss to Netherlands
Jamie Vardy, right, is yet to score in the Premier League this season (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Brendan Rodgers seeks the ‘best possible version’ of Jamie Vardy at Leicester
Pep Guardiola has no concerns about Jack Grealish’s form (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish and tells midfielder to ignore criticism
Antonio Conte believes Son Heung-min will be scoring again for Tottenham soon (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Son Heung-min is ‘never a problem’ says Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Leeds produced a big win (Nigel French/PA)
Leeds stun Wigan to reach another Super League Grand Final
Harrison Reed scored Fulham’s third (Tim Goode/PA)
Quickfire Fulham treble subjects Forest to fourth successive defeat
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard
Gala Fairydean’s Zander Murray has become the first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Zander Murray becomes first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius (left) celebrates with Arsenal’s Beth Mead (John Walton/PA)
Beth Mead scores twice as Arsenal thrash Brighton in WSL opener
Tyson Fury’s team have sent contracts to Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Frank Warren: Anthony Joshua’s camp have received contracts for Tyson Fury fight

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks