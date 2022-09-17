Steve Cooper accepts new-look Forest need to pick up points as they develop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper accepts new-look Forest need to pick up points as they develop

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 11:16 am
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have taken just four points in seven matches since their promotion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have taken just four points in seven matches since their promotion (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Cooper feels a new-look Nottingham Forest need time to build some cohesiveness but accepts they must find ways of upping their points tally.

After gaining promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, Forest have made 22 summer signings, with Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White among the high-profile arrivals.

But a fortnight on from squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth, it was a case of familiar failings at the City Ground on Friday night as Forest went 1-0 up against Fulham before being defeated 3-2.

Cooper acknowledges their shortcomings but recognises time is not on their side after sliding to four successive defeats, which leaves them firmly entrenched in the top-flight relegation zone.

The Forest head coach said: “It’s something I’ve spoken about with the lads. It’s not as if we’re not aware of it. And we’ve challenged ourselves – how do we become a team?

“Whether it’s our tactical ideas, whether it’s our togetherness, whether it’s our spirit, whether it’s pushing each other, that comes when you have real trust with each other and trust is built over time.

“We’ve lost four games on the bounce now and that’s not good at any stage. While going through that process of becoming a team, I’m under no illusions, we have to pick more points than what we have.

“It’s one thing being patient but at the same time we’ve got to make sure we improve. That’s on me first and we’ll be doing our best to do that.”

Cooper left out Lingard and club captain Joe Worrall on Friday night but Taiwo Awoniyi’s inclusion reaped almost immediate reward as he headed home to give Forest a lead they held until the second half.

But Tosin Adarabioyo’s 54th-minute leveller turned the tide as Fulham scored twice more before the hour mark with midfield duo Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed on the scoresheet, which meant a goal from Lewis O’Brien, one of a number of Forest substitutes as Cooper went for broke, was just a consolation.

Reflecting on his starting XI, Cooper said: “I know we’ve conceded three again but I just felt there needed to be some changes in terms of getting better rhythm in the team and not conceding goals.

“I’m not saying that was down to Joe (Worrall) in any way, shape or form but we tried to make a few changes to help and at times it looked fine but then that five minutes has cost us.

“My job is always to pick a team that can win a football game and we’ve not done that.”

Fulham head into the international break in fine fettle, with Reed’s first goal for the club sealing their third win in seven matches since their promotion as Championship winners.

Head coach Marco Silva said: “It was nice to see Harrison score his first goal in the Fulham shirt.

“The pressure on him to score is really tough because I’m demanding different things from him, playing in different areas of the pitch, playing much higher with the ball as well.

“To see our number six arriving when he arrived to score that goal shows our philosophy, shows our ambition as a team as well.”

