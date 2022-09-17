St Johnstone and Ross County forced to settle for draw in lively contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone and Ross County forced to settle for draw in lively contest

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:08 pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson and Stevie May (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson and Stevie May (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone and Ross County had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the cinch Premiership as neither side could find a cutting edge in an otherwise lively encounter.

Both teams hit the woodwork in the opening 10 minutes through Stevie May and Kazeem Olaigbe, but that was as close as they would get to a goal.

The second half followed in a similar fashion with both sides creating chances but unable to convert their opportunities.

Both sides struggled to find a clinical touch in the final third, with only one shot on target apiece at full-time.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson made just one change to the side that beat St Mirren 3-0, with Liam Gordon returning to the starting XI. Malky Mackay made three changes to his Ross County side, last in action in a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen, with William Akio, Olaigbe and Keith Watson in from the start.

It was a lively start to the match with both sides having shots cannon back off the woodwork in the opening 10 minutes.

Melker Hallberg and Drey Wright combined well down the right-hand side for the home team, with the latter’s cross finding an unmarked May whose reverse shot rebounded off the upright.

Moments later, the ball ping-ponged around in the St Johnstone box after a superb drive forward from Akio with his shot ultimately blocked. Olaigbe reacted quickest to the ricochet but his snap-shot rattled the crossbar.

Olaigbe continued to be a bright spark as he drove forward again for County, bursting through the middle of the park and carving out space inside the box to get a shot away, but he dragged his low effort well wide of the far post.

After a slight lull in proceedings, Andy Considine went close with a header before Nicky Clark followed up from close range, but both were denied by Remi Matthews.

Towards the end of the first half, Akio found space on the edge of the box but failed to pick out a team-mate with his cutback and it was a similar theme for both sides throughout.

Ross County came close after 56 minutes as Alex Iacovitti managed to pick out David Cancola after some sustained pressure. The midfielder’s edge-of-the-area drive was held by Matthews despite its ferocity.

With the game remaining goalless, Halberg drove the home side forward and picked out Adam Montgomery, with the on-loan Celtic defender’s cutback landing in the ideal spot for Murphy to fire goalward. His attempt crept narrowly wide of the post as both sides began to wonder if a goal was coming.

In the final few minutes of the game, Ali Crawford went close from inside the area after Wright’s initial effort was blocked but failed to keep his attempt down as it went narrowly over the bar.

Editor's Picks