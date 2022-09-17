Josh Hawkes helps Tranmere stun Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Hawkes’ accomplished first-half strike earned Tranmere a coupon-busting 1-0 victory at League Two high-flyers Salford.

The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t muster a single shot on target in what was a first home defeat this term for head coach Neil Wood’s team.

Tranmere struck following a brisk counter in the 34th minute.

Josh Dacres-Cogley crossed along the floor from the right and despite a touch from goalkeeper Tom King the ball ran for Hawkes to sweep into an unguarded net.

The visitors twice went close to doubling their lead immediately after half-time.

King was at full stretch to tip over Rhys Hughes’ rising 20-yard effort after 46 minutes and from the resulting corner Dynel Simeu’s close-range header was brilliantly repelled by the keeper.

A triple Salford change on the hour nearly reaped instant rewards when substitute Matt Smith hit the post from 10 yards.

But Tranmere retained a significant threat, Kane Hemmings smacking the bar from distance and Hawkes inches from embarrassing King with an audacious attempt from halfway.

One goal, however, was enough for Micky Mellon’s disciplined side to claim a fully-merited first League Two success on the road this season.