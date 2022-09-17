Michael Smith header completes Sheffield Wednesday comeback against Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Smith scored an 89th-minute equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich.

Kayden Jackson’s strike and Dominic Iorfa’s own goal put the visitors in control before Wednesday hit back through George Byers and Smith in the last 15 minutes.

Wednesday threatened to get off to a great start when, with Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton off his line, Barry Bannan tried a chip from around 45 yards out but the ball bounced in front of the goal and over the crossbar.

But Jackson struck the opener in the fourth minute following a good run from George Edmundson, firing low past David Stockdale.

Early in the second half, Stockdale got down low to his left to keep out a Lee Evans shot.

The visitors extended their lead in the 71st minute when Iorfa bundled the ball into his own net while attempting to clear following a cross. An object appeared to be thrown from the crowd at keeper Walton in the aftermath.

Byers kickstarted the comeback in the 75th minute when he produced a far-post finish after connecting with Marvin Johnson’s cross.

And Smith equalised a minute from time with a header from Reece James’ cross.