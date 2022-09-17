QPR and Stoke draw a blank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
QPR and Stoke draw a blank

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:12 pm
QPR’s Stefan Johansen shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
QPR’s Stefan Johansen shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road.

Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.

But Gayle, who later faded from the game and was substituted in the second half, has now failed to score in 38 appearances – a run stretching back to December 2020.

Apart from an effort by Stefan Johansen, which was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Josef Bursik, QPR offered very little before the interval.

That prompted boss Mick Beale to make an attacking change at half-time, sending striker Lyndon Dykes on in place of midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Rangers responded with a lively start to the second half, with Dykes’ shot deflected wide and Kenneth Paal having a shot blocked before Bursik produced a fine save to deny Jimmy Dunne at point-blank range after the centre-back had been found by Ilias Chair,

Scotland international Dykes was clearly keen to make an impact, having recently been dropped from the starting line-up after managing just one goal this season and missing a number of chances.

He sent another effort wide as the home side tried in vain to break the deadlock, but Stoke defended well and deserved at least a point.

Chair should have done better with a header from Paal’s cross, and the impressive Bursik produced another important save, this time at his near post to deny Ethan Laird after the on-loan Manchester United right-back had robbed Tariqe Fosu.

Having won three of their previous four matches, the dropped points at home will be a disappointment for Rangers.

Stoke, meanwhile, look to be making steady progress under Alex Neil, who picked up his first victory at the helm in midweek at Hull.

Four points from two games and back-to-back clean sheets is an encouraging return for the new boss, whose team almost snatched a late winner when Aden Flint’s firm header was pushed over by keeper Seny Dieng, before Tyrese Campbell fired wide in stoppage time.

